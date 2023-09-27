close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Sustainable utilisation of coal mine water by PSUs benefits 1.77 mn people

In the course of coal mining operations, a substantial volume of mine water accumulates in mine sumps

The coal mine in Gevra, Chhattisgarh

The coal mine in Gevra, Chhattisgarh (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday said the sustainable utilisation of mine water resources by public sector companies under the coal ministry has benefitted 17.7 lakh people across 981 villages of nine states.
In the course of coal mining operations, a substantial volume of mine water accumulates in mine sumps.
This stored mine water serves a range of community purposes, including domestic and drinking water supply, irrigation of agricultural fields, groundwater replenishment, and various industrial applications like dust suppression and heavy machinery washing.
"During the fiscal 2022-23, CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) discharged approximately 8,130 Lakh m3 of mine water, with 46 per cent allocated for community uses such as domestic and irrigation purposes, 49 per cent for internal domestic and industrial needs, and six per cent reserved for groundwater recharge initiatives," the coal ministry said in a statement.
To ensure the suitability of mine water for drinking and irrigation purposes, several treatment methods have been implemented. Numerous steps have been undertaken to provide access to safe and clean water for communities throughout the year.
Located within the premises of Ningah Colliery of Coal India arm, Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, a state-of-the-art reverse osmosis filter plant with a capacity of 5,000 litres per hour has been set up.

Also Read

Expansion plan for one of world's biggest coal mines challenged in India

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Coal Ministry receives 35 bids under 7th tranche of coal mines auction

Meeting production target, supply to power sector top priority: Coal India

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Indian startup funding hits 5-year low in Q3 2023 at $1.5 bn: Tracxn

IATA allots three-letter code DXN for upcoming Noida airport: Officials

Apollo to acquire partially built hospital in Kolkata region for Rs 102 cr

Residential sales in India poised to breach decadal high this year: CBRE

Travel and tourism industry's hiring demand up 44% YoY in August: Report

This plant treats pumped-out mine water, providing safe drinking water and water for domestic use to nearby villages and colonies.
In Shahdol and Anuppur districts of Madhya Pradesh, underground seepage water from Damini, Khairaha, Rajendra, and Navgaon underground mines is channeled into the Sarafa River.
Prior to release, this water undergoes purification through step-by-step filtration processes at the Sarafa Dam. The treated water is then used for agricultural purposes in the areas surrounding the mines.
Additionally, two filtration plants with a combined gross capacity of nine lakh litres have been established, benefiting over 5,000 residents in the neighbouring villages of Khannath and Chirhiti.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal mines Coal PSUs

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketByju's Lay offGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon