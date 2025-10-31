Friday, October 31, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Swan eyes ₹875 crore govt assistance for Pipavav Shipyard expansion

Swan eyes ₹875 crore govt assistance for Pipavav Shipyard expansion

Under the brownfield expansion programme of the scheme, existing shipyards can avail assistance of 25 per cent of the capital expenditure undertaken

Ship, shipbuilding, shipbuilders

Under the brownfield expansion programme of the scheme, existing shipyards can avail assistance of 25 per cent of the capital expenditure undertaken. The government has dedicated a corpus of ₹8,250 crore for the scheme.

Dhruvaksh Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI), which owns India’s largest shipyard at Pipavav in Gujarat, is eyeing around ₹875 crore in government assistance under the recently announced shipbuilding cluster programme for the ₹3,500-crore expansion of the shipyard, according to a top executive.
 
The company is planning the second phase of the shipyard’s expansion and has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat Maritime Board for an overall development plan of ₹4,250 crore, including the development of a ₹550-crore maritime cluster, said Vipin Kumar Saxena, chief executive officer (CEO), to Business Standard.
 
With the latest ₹70,000-crore maritime booster programme and announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi building demand aggregation, the company is also eyeing a bigger role.
   
“Foreign shipping lines are also watching India closely, and they will also come to India to build their ships. We are also in discussions with foreign clients for orders. With the capacity we have, we are very keen to become a global player,” he said.
 
The 600-acre facility can undertake multiple projects of very large (VL) class vessels concurrently, and the company is looking at opportunities in small and medium sizes as well, where the government has a major push, especially for crude oil vessels in the immediate future. 

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Photo: X/@HardeepSPuri)

India's maritime sector to create 15 mn jobs by 2047: Hardeep Singh Puri

Ship, maritime

India is betting big on shipbuilding to anchor its maritime power pushpremium

Ship, shipbuilding, shipbuilders

India's tryst with shipbuilding: Govt rolls out ₹70,000 crore revival planpremium

shipbuilding

India's ₹70,000 cr bet on shipbuilding: Can it match China and Korea?

US CHINA, TRADE WAR

Beijing sanctions Korean shipbuilder giant as US-China tensions escalate

 
“Commercial shipbuilding is bound to pick up. All of us are gearing up with the hope that the demand generated will build self-reliance in commercial shipbuilding. The demand will come from the public and private sectors as their commercial vessels were being built outside India — now these will come to India,” he said.
 
SDHI recently brought in Korean shipbuilding giant Samsung Heavy Industries for technical assistance, and the company will tap the latter’s expertise for large specialised orders as it plans its global foray.
 
Under the brownfield expansion programme of the scheme, existing shipyards can avail assistance of 25 per cent of the capital expenditure undertaken. The government has dedicated a corpus of ₹8,250 crore for the scheme.
 
The company is also looking to enter the cranes and port equipment space in a big way, Saxena said. This segment has been largely untapped, and there are only a few players in India. For components, it will look at developing local capacities, as the recently announced Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme has a provision for minimum local content to be eligible for the scheme.
 

More From This Section

AI in healthcare, artificial intelligence medical diagnosis, ChatGPT detects cancer, AI and Hodgkin's lymphoma, AI-powered diagnostics, AI in Indian hospitals, Max Hospital AI tools, Apollo Hospitals AI, AI in radiology, Microsoft Azure AI healthcare

Narayana acquires UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals for ₹2,200 crore

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII asks govt to fast-track high-value tax disputes, overhaul TDS framework

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

Pvt investment, states key to achieving Viksit Bharat goal: EAC-PM chairman

real estate

Mumbai property registrations fall 14% in Oct: Knight Frank India report

Indian hotels post steady gains in September despite seasonal slowdown

Indian hotels post steady gains in September despite seasonal slowdownpremium

Topics : Shipbuilding Shipbuilding sector maritime sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon