Friday, October 31, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Pvt investment, states key to achieving Viksit Bharat goal: EAC-PM chairman

Pvt investment, states key to achieving Viksit Bharat goal: EAC-PM chairman

S Mahendra Dev says sustaining growth towards Viksit Bharat 2047 hinges on private investment, cooperative federalism, and inclusive, sustainable development

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

S Mahendra Dev, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC–PM)

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sustaining India’s growth momentum towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal will hinge critically on stronger private investment and the active role of states, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC–PM) Chairman S Mahendra Dev said on Friday.
 
Delivering the inaugural Distinguished Person Lecture organised by the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), Dev highlighted India’s resilience while acknowledging missed opportunities in earlier decades due to delayed reforms and inadequate focus on labour-intensive manufacturing and human development.
 
“India missed two chances since Independence — first, by not focusing on labour-intensive manufacturing in the early decades, and second, by liberalising much later than other Asian economies,” he said, adding that despite these gaps, India has emerged as a resilient, high-growth economy.
   
To achieve the 2047 targets, Dev outlined the need for sustained real GDP growth of 7–8 per cent and an increase in the investment rate to 34–35 per cent. “Private sector investment is critical. There is no problem of capital availability. Both banks and corporates are doing very well; their balance sheets are in good shape,” he said. Dev also pointed out that uncertainty remains a challenge for private sector investment despite improving macro indicators.
 
Dev emphasised that exports and investment remain the key growth drivers, while multiple government stimulus measures and monetary easing are expected to spur further private investment. “Multiple stimulus measures by the government, coupled with a reduction in interest rates, will lead to further private investment,” he said, noting a revival of private capex in technology sectors such as data centres, electronics, and renewables.

Also Read

Private investment

Time to revive the animal spirits as private investment stays weakpremium

private investments, infrastructure

Private sector capex led the way in H1FY26 with manufacturing boostpremium

Bangladesh import ban, Indian textile industry, ITF, CMAI, Indian retailers, domestic sourcing, apparel imports, import duty, MSMEs, textile manufacturing

Uttar Pradesh govt pitching for investments in textile, auto sectorspremium

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Private capex revival in India expected only next year: S&P Global

Board Meeting

Indian CEOs cautious about private investment revival, says BS pollpremium

 
On manufacturing, Dev explained that while the sector’s share in GDP might appear stagnant, its output had risen sharply — by 75 per cent between FY15 and FY25. “It’s not stagnant; services have simply grown faster,” he said. He added that employment elasticity in manufacturing had turned positive after the pandemic, reflecting renewed strength.
 
Drawing attention to regional disparities, Dev called for strengthening cooperative federalism to ensure balanced development. “The experience of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council shows that cooperative federalism works,” he said, urging expansion of cooperative federalism beyond GST to cover development and fiscal matters to accelerate inclusive growth.
 
Dev highlighted India’s federal structure and noted that many states had announced ambitious targets for 2047, with Telangana aiming to become a $3-trillion economy. “States play an important role, but decentralisation stops with them; we also have to decentralise to panchayats and municipal councils,” he said.
 
Stressing the importance of inclusion, Dev described quality employment as the “most important component of inclusive growth.” He underscored the need to boost women’s labour force participation and improve employability in both rural and urban areas. He also urged preparation for green industrialisation, noting that climate action and net-zero transitions must involve state- and district-level planning.
 
He highlighted new opportunities across traditional manufacturing, modern industries, and global value chains, and underscored the importance of rare earth production and technology sectors for India’s long-term competitiveness.
 
“Viksit Bharat is not just about achieving growth. It must also be inclusive and sustainable,” Dev said, adding that India’s long-term success depends on moving towards a labour-intensive, high-growth manufacturing model and a society that is prosperous, inclusive, and pro-nature.

More From This Section

real estate

Mumbai property registrations fall 14% in Oct: Knight Frank India report

Indian hotels post steady gains in September despite seasonal slowdown

Indian hotels post steady gains in September despite seasonal slowdownpremium

pharma sector, drugs, drugmakers

US FDA's new biosimilar norms to attract more players, fast-track mkt entry

cybercrime, deepfake

Spyware attacks on Indian corporates surge 273% in H1 2025: Kaspersky

mental health survey for workplace

India among world's busiest nations, strives for work-life balancepremium

Topics : private investment economic growth manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon