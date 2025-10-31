Friday, October 31, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Narayana acquires UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals for ₹2,200 crore

Narayana acquires UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals for ₹2,200 crore

The deal marks the Indian hospital chain's entry into the British healthcare market, strengthening its ambition to expand globally

In September, UK-based development finance institution CDC Group invested $48 million (₹300 crore) for a minority stake in Devi Shetty-led Narayana Hrudayalaya, the operator of the Narayana Health hospital chain.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-headquartered Narayana Health has made its first major overseas push, acquiring the UK’s Practice Plus Group Hospitals in a deal worth ₹2,200 crore (£188.78 million), gaining a network of 12 specialty surgical centres.
 
The deal marks the Indian hospital chain’s entry into the British healthcare market, strengthening its ambition to expand globally while fostering healthcare delivery in key areas, including orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and general surgery. Further, Narayana Health will have control over Practice Plus Group’s 330 in-patient and out-patient beds.
 
The deal will further extend Narayana Health’s international footprint, building on its successful foray into the Caribbean through Health City Cayman Islands, the company said in a filing to the BSE.
   
Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, said, “The acquisition of Practice Plus Group hospitals and surgical centres is an incredibly exciting step for Narayana Health. Like Narayana Health, Practice Plus Group recognised that the majority of patients were struggling to access healthcare, while only a minority could afford costly private healthcare.” 

“We have both been working to meet the demands of those in between, and to offer a new choice of more accessible private healthcare. Together, we are a perfect fit, and I am looking forward to welcoming Practice Plus Group to Narayana Health and helping many more patients get the help they need,” Shetty said.
 
Practice Plus Group Hospitals is the fifth-largest private hospital group in the UK, the company stated in a release. Through this acquisition, Narayana Health gains access to the UK healthcare market, where demand for surgeries, especially in the private sector, is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.
 
Jim Easton, Practice Plus Group chief executive, praised Narayana Health’s reputation for high-quality, efficient care delivered with a human touch, saying he is “excited about what our hospitals and surgical centres can achieve with the commitment and expertise of Narayana Health behind us.”
 
First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

