Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tamil Nadu to come up with semiconductor policy during investors meet

The government is expecting a record investment during the investors' meeting

semiconductors, chip

Photo: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To enhance its reputation as the electronics export hub of India, the government of Tamil Nadu is set to unveil the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy at the upcoming Global Investors' Meet, to be held here on January 7 and 8. The policy may concentrate more on the design aspects of semiconductors, which are of high value.

The government is expecting a record investment during the investors' meeting. According to sources, this is likely to bolster the state’s status as India's export hub. After nearly tripling its electronics exports in the financial year 2022-23, Tamil Nadu is poised to reinforce its presence as an electronics exporter in FY24 by surpassing the $8 billion mark, an increase of around 49 per cent from $5.37 billion last year. This achievement comes at a time when the state has already achieved exports of $4.8 billion, contributing 31 per cent of India's total exports.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A major reason for the increase in exports is the ‘China Plus One’ strategy adopted by global majors like Apple, prompting its contractors such as Foxconn and Pegatron and suppliers like Salcomp to contribute to Tamil Nadu's emergence as the country’s electronic hub last year. “In the semiconductor industry, the majority of the value addition comes from design, approximately 20-30 per cent, and hence we are focusing on it,” a source said. “Everybody is talking about fabrication, and our focus is on design,” he added.

The two previous editions of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) witnessed investments of Rs 2.42 trillion in proposed investments in 2015 and Rs 2 trillion in 2019. The current edition includes around nine partner countries and over 30 participating countries. This is expected to be crucial in achieving the state’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2031.

According to a Deloitte report, to reach this 2031 target, approximately $598 billion in investment is likely to come from the manufacturing sector, followed by $430 billion in electricity, gas, water supply, etc., and $396 billion from agriculture.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

What was TN governor doing for 3 yrs?: SC questions delay on bills

Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023: Need to make MSMEs future-ready, say experts

Govt rolls out mandatory quality norms for electrical accessories

As interest rates rise, zombie companies haunt India Inc

Sobha Q3 sales bookings up 37% at Rs 1,952 cr on strong housing demand

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Assam got record investment proposal of over Rs 11,000 cr in 2023: CM Sarma

Topics : semiconductor industry Tamil Nadu Electronics India exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon