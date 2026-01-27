Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Power bets big on home automation, targets mass adoption across India

Tata Power bets big on home automation, targets mass adoption across India

Tata Power currently operates in nine cities and plans to expand to 100 cities within three years

Tata power

Tata Power (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

Tata Power is expanding its footprint in the home automation space, relying on rising mass acceptance of Internet of Things (IoT)-based products, a senior company official said here on Tuesday.

The power major, which forayed into the retail home automation segment last year, is targeting one crore households with IoT-enabled converters and other products as part of a rapid expansion strategy, its renewable and automation head Kaushik Sanyal said.

"We are growing at around 60 per cent, but growth will be unprecedented with this device. My aim is to take this to one crore households," Sanyal said at the launch of the company's EZ Home Automation Solutions in Kolkata.

 

Tata Power currently operates in nine cities and plans to expand to 100 cities within three years, he said.

Sanyal said the segment is poised for phenomenal growth, amid rising aspirations among Indian households to automate homes at affordable price points, driven by increasing awareness around safety, convenience and efficient energy usage.

The newly launched IoT-enabled converter device allows automation of up to three electrical appliances using a single unit, which can be controlled through a mobile application.

Priced at around Rs 2,500, the device is positioned as an entry-level offering for mass consumers, including households in remote locations.

"This is a powerful mass retail entry product designed to reach every home," Sanyal said, noting that the device continues to function even during limited or no internet connectivity.

The company currently offers around 50 smart home products, including switches, panels, motion sensors and sockets.

While most of the products are imported from China, quality is monitored by Tata Power, he said.

The launch in Kolkata, the second in West Bengal after Siliguri, is part of its 'EZ Home 100 Cities, 1 Purpose' initiative aimed at expanding affordable smart home solutions nationwide, enabling consumers to manage electricity usage efficiently, enhance safety and reduce power wastage.

The company said the solutions are suitable for both new and existing homes and can be installed without wall damage or major electrical modifications.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

