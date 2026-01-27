Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India-EU FTA a game-changer for trade, investment in EU market: Industry

India-EU FTA a game-changer for trade, investment in EU market: Industry

The European Union and India on Tuesday announced the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA)

Modi with EU leaders

India on Tuesday concluded its largest free trade agreement with the European Union. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The "game-changer" free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) is set to unlock significant trade and investment opportunities for the country in the high-potential market of the 27-nation bloc, which remained untapped and boost India's export competitiveness, industry bodies said on Tuesday.

The European Union and India on Tuesday announced the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA) here.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the landmark agreement represents a strategic breakthrough in India's global trade engagement and significantly deepens the partnership between two major democracies and economies that together account for nearly 25 per cent of global GDP.

 

"The unprecedented preferential access secured for over 99 per cent of Indian exports is a game-changer for Indian industry. It decisively improves competitiveness in the EU's high-value market, anchors Indian manufacturers and service providers deeper into global value chains, and accelerates investment, technology inflows, and scale," Banerjee stated.

According to him, key sectors of focus include textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery, marine products, engineering goods, automobiles, agriculture and processed foods, IT and IT-enabled services, and other business and professional services.

Also Read

gems, jewellery

India-EU FTA may double gems, jewellery trade to $10 bn in 3 years: GJEPC

Modi with EU leaders

India, EU sign first comprehensive defence and security agreement

Modi, Narendra Modi

India-EU FTA signed, energy sector offers $500 bn opportunity: PM Modi

sunil mittal

India-EU FTA opens doors for digital, space collaboration: Sunil Mittal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

India-EU FTA to benefit industry on both sides, spur investments: Goyal

FICCI President Anant Goenka said, "The European Union represents the most expansive and high-potential market covered under India's recent FTA engagements, opening new avenues for deeper economic collaboration. The India-EU FTA is poised to unlock substantial untapped trade and investment opportunities, enabling deeper market access, stronger value-chain integration, and enhanced export competitiveness across manufacturing and high-value sectors."  Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said for India, this agreement adds real strategic strength.

"It broadens our global relationships, links Indian industry more deeply with European value chains, and brings long-term clarity for businesses, investors, and innovators on both sides. The impact on clean energy could be especially significant," he added.

Rajeev Sharan, Head, Criteria, Model Development & Research, Brickwork Ratings, said labour-intensive industries -- textiles, seafood, leather, and gems -- gain immediate zero-duty access to the EU market, with apparel exports potentially doubling within three years.

He further stated that overall bilateral trade, now $ 136.5 billion, could rise to $ 250 billion by 2031.

CareEdge Ratings Chief Economist Rajani Sinha said it is important to note that even while opening up its market, India has been particular on safeguarding sensitive agriculture products and the dairy sector.

India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was $ 136.53 billion in 2024-25 (exports worth $ 75.85 billion and imports at $ 60.68 billion), making the EU India's largest goods trading partner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

SC declines to halt CCI probe into JioStar over abuse of dominance

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt to provide ₹10 crore collateral-free loans for entrepreneurs

Hindalco

Hindalco announces major ₹21,000-crore aluminium smelter expansion plan

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

CBAM concessions if given by EU to others will also apply to India: FTA

power sector, electricity

India needs $145 billion per year to fund energy transition: WoodMac

Topics : FTA India-EU FTA pact India EU summit Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance