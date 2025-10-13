Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Tea production drops to 170.12 million kg in August: Tea Board data

Tea production drops to 170.12 million kg in August: Tea Board data

Production volumes in Assam during August 2025 declined marginally to 103.52 million kilogrammes as compared to 104.46 million kilogrammes, according to the data

Tea Garden

Taking Assam and West Bengal together, tea production in north India during August 2025 declined to 153.99 million kilogrammes.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tea production during August 2025 has fallen to 170.12 million kilogrammes as against 184.45 million kilogrammes in the similar previous month of 2024, according to Tea Board data.

Production volumes in Assam during August 2025 declined marginally to 103.52 million kilogrammes as compared to 104.46 million kilogrammes, according to the data.

In West Bengal, production also dipped to 45.90 million kilogrammes in August 2025, from 56.08 million kilogrammes in the similar previous month of 2024.

Taking Assam and West Bengal together, tea production in north India during August 2025 declined to 153.99 million kilogrammes as compared to 166.15 million kilogrammes in the previous month of 2024.

 

In South India, total production during August 2025 declined to 16.13 million kilogrammes, as against 18.30 million kilogrammes in August 2024.

Also Read

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Tea sector grappling with acute financial stress: ITA Chairman Bangur

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

India faces research funding gap in tea sector, says industry body

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

India's tea production dips 9 % to 133.5 million kg in June: Tea board data

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty50 below 25,200; IT, Metal shares fall; VIX up 10%

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Chit fund scam: SC to hear CBI plea against pre-arrest bail for IPS Rajeev

Category-wise, production of CTC variety in north India declined to 135.59 million kilogrammes in August 2025, as against 150.76 million kilogrammes in the same month of 2024, according to the data.

In South India, production of CTC tea fell to 13.13 million kilogrammes in August 2025, as compared to 15.41 million kilogrammes in the previous similar month.

Orthodox variety production in August 2025 in the country stood higher at 19.22 million kilogrammes as against 15.81 million kilogrammes in the same month of 2024, according to the data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

real estate

Mumbai leads home sales in Q3, sees 11% rise in office rents: Knight Frank

Central Consumer Protection Authority, Consumer protection act, restaurants, Delhi High Court, Service charge, levy

Bombay HC grants interim stay on 18% GST for hotel-based restaurants

Cosmetics

HydraFacials to botox: How India's wedding rush is powering a beauty boompremium

Cough syrup

Cough syrup deaths: Probe into Coldrif manufacturer exposes TNFDA lapses

hotels, hotel

Smaller cities drove India's greenfield hotel projects in H1 CY25premium

Topics : Tea production Tea producers Tea industry Tea Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon