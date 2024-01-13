Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Telangana CM meets Piyush Goyal, seeks nod for new industrial corridor

Reddy urged Goyal to reconsider the earlier plan of establishing a pharma city between Hyderabad and Warangal and instead endorse forthcoming proposal for pharma city to be submitted to Center

Revanth Reddy

He also said that the grant of final approval for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor is estimated to benefit Telangana by Rs 2,300 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday met Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and sought his approval for setting up a new industrial corridor connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada via Miryalaguda.
Reddy, who was in the national capital to attend the Congress' meeting on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said that he discussed with the Union minister various proposals for industrial development in Telangana.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Reddy urged Goyal to reconsider the earlier plan of establishing a pharma city between Hyderabad and Warangal and instead endorse the forthcoming proposal for a pharma city to be submitted to the Center.
He also said that the grant of final approval for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor is estimated to benefit Telangana by Rs 2,300 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accompanied CM Reddy to the meeting with Union Minister Goyal.
The Telangana chief minister also brought to the Centre's attention the issue of relocation of the National Design Center from Hyderabad to Vijayawada after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.
The chief minister also sought approval for a Mega Leather Park, already designated for Nellore district in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, to be relocated to Telangana, where land has been acquired in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts.
Reddy also appealed to Goyal to accord greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme. He highlighted the potential for accelerated industrial development, noting that the conversion from brownfield to greenfield would attract an additional fund of Rs 300 crore.
Highlighting the state's readiness to establish industries related to technical textiles, such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts and airbags, the Telangana chief minister urged Goyal to grant a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles and testing centre.
He also requested the allocation of a National Handloom Technology Center to Telangana, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on training weavers in modern technology and enhancing their income levels, especially with seven Handloom Clusters already established in the state, the statement added.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

No import restrictions on certain IT products like desktop computers: DGFT

Cinema daily shows up to 623 in 2022, theatre attendance drops: Delhi govt

India-Maldives row: Alliance Air starts additional flights to Lakshadweep

US regulators impose additional requirements on Boeing before Max 9 return

Binance loses India traders to local companies it recently dominated

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Telangana industrial corridors development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon