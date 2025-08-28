Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 12:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Telcos announce relief measures for customers in rain-hit and flood regions

Telcos announce relief measures for customers in rain-hit and flood regions

Reliance Jio & Bharti Airtel extend prepaid validity, broadband benefits and postpaid bill grace for customers in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh while mobilising teams to restore network

Spokespeople for Jio and Airtel said the companies have mobilised their on-ground engineering teams to quickly restore damaged infrastructure and ensure network resilience.

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:48 AM IST

Leading telecom service providers on Wednesday announced relief initiatives and extended services to customers impacted by severe weather conditions and flooding in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.
 
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel granted an automatic three-day validity extension on expiring prepaid mobile plans this week to ensure subscribers remain connected without any recharge requirement. Jio users will receive unlimited calling and 2GB of high-speed data per day, while Airtel is offering unlimited calls alongside 1GB of data per day.
 
For home broadband and JioHome users, Jio will extend their last valid plan’s benefits by three days at no extra cost, and postpaid customers of both networks will benefit from a three-day grace period on bill payments to prevent service interruptions during this challenging time.
   
Airtel has further introduced intra-circle roaming in Jammu, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, allowing its customers to latch onto available networks in regions where Airtel’s own towers are compromised, strengthening emergency connectivity options.
 
The actions were critical for regions grappling with heavy rain-induced outages and technical disruptions.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:48 AM IST

