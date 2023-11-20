Sensex (-0.21%)
1,500 exhibitors to participate in pharma expo from Nov 28 in Greater Noida

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, on the brink of significant expansion, eyes a projected CAGR of 13 per cent, eyeing a market value of $ 102.7 billion by 2028

Pharma expo

The 16th edition of CPHI & PMEC India Expo will be held at the India Expo Mart and Centre in Greater Noida.(Photo: indianpharmaexpo.com

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Around 1,500 exhibitors will showcase their more than 10,000 products at a pharmaceutical B2B event, CPHI & PMEC India Expo, to be held from November 28 to 30 at Greater Noida, organisers said on Monday.
Informa Markets said the expo will bring together over 45,000 visitors, 1,500 exhibitors showcasing 10,000 plus products and provide a unique environment for industry experts to meet, learn, share ideas and drive their business forward..
The 16th edition of CPHI & PMEC India Expo will be held at the India Expo Mart and Centre in Greater Noida.
The event, along with its ancillary programmes, spotlights technological strides pivotal in propelling India's pharmaceutical machinery, technology, and ingredients sectors, it added.
The Indian pharmaceutical industry, on the brink of significant expansion, eyes a projected CAGR of 13 per cent, eyeing a market value of USD 102.7 billion (Rs 8.5 lakh crore) by 2028, according to a statement.
"In 2023, the Indian pharma industry is experiencing the 'Rise and Rise of India' a perfect blend of a strong domestic manufacturing base, increasing innovation, and robust government support," Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said.
"With objectives laid down during the G20 presidency, the industry in India is poised to scale to USD 65 billion by 2024 and surpass USD 130 billion by 2030, driven by heightened pharmaceutical innovation, technological advancements, and a focus on breakthrough products," he said.
Mudras said a vaccine manufacturing powerhouse, India leads by supplying over 60 per cent of global vaccine demand..
"The future involves a growing production capacity, collaboration with private players, and a commitment to training 30 million professionals in digital skills by 2026," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pharma industry Greater Noida

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

