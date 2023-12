Jan Aushadhi now has a 4-4.5 percent share of the total volumes in the domestic market, and revenues per store have improved post Covid19 pandemic, suggesting an increasing traction

Rising penetration of trade generic medicines is eating into the value growth of the domestic pharmaceutical market, showed a recent analysis.

According to a Kotak Institutional Equities analysis, 70-110 basis points (bps) annual dent is expected from trade generics and Jan Aushadhi on Indian Pharma Market (IPM) growth at least until FY27-28 (see chart).