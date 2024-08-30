Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Trai extends mandatory whitelisting deadline by a month to October 1

Trai extends mandatory whitelisting deadline by a month to October 1

Telcos to submit status update to Trai in 15 days

telecom

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday extended the deadline to implement the mandatory whitelisting or registration of internet links, Android application packages (APKs), and callback numbers sent through text messages by a month.

The telecom regulator has directed telecom operators to inform it of the updated status on action taken within fifteen days and a compliance report within thirty days.
The latest move comes after TRAI had doubled down on its September 1 deadline for the same. Earlier this week, it had told the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), various sector regulators, and government agencies to implement the mandatory whitelisting or registration of internet links, Android application packages (APKs), and callback numbers sent through text messages by September 1.

A URL is essentially the link for a website or the address of a unique resource on the internet, while an APK is an executable file that contains all the data needed to install and run an Android app.

At a meeting of the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCOR) convened by TRAI on Tuesday, the telecom regulator had urged the need for a joint effort to tackle the problem of spam messages and calls, and stressed that "the timeline fixed by Trai's latest directions needs to be enforced."

The decision is billed to have a major impact on curbing spam and potential frauds, given that many users unknowingly click on links that act as phishing tools for data hackers. But it has also sparked concerns that consumers of banks, financial institutions, and e-commerce companies may face interruptions in receiving service and transactional messages, especially One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

At present, the telcos get the headers and the templates from the businesses. However, now they will also require the content to be submitted. This will then be verified by the telcos and only then will be sent to the customers.

Topics : TRAI Telecom companies telecom services

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

