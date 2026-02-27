Trai proposes nine-level rating scale to assess digital-ready buildings

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ( Trai ) on Friday issued a consultation paper on fine-tuning the ratings framework for buildings based on digital connectivity. The existing five-star system is being proposed to be expanded to a nine-level scale by introducing half-star ratings, to better differentiate properties with varying levels of digital connectivity. India’s telecom regulator also proposed a design-stage certification mechanism for under-construction properties, while keeping the final rating for post-completion properties.

“It is observed that the existing five-star rating needs improvements to sufficiently differentiate between properties with materially different levels of digital connectivity performance, particularly where scores lie close to the threshold values. Accordingly, in the consultation paper it has been proposed to refine the rating scale by introducing additional half-star levels, expanding the scale from five to nine rating levels,” the regulator said in the paper, for which comments from stakeholders are sought by 23 March.

The additional half-star levels are similar to the approach adopted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for assigning the energy efficiency levels for electrical appliances, the regulator said.

Giving reasoning for its review, the regulator said that a large proportion of properties were marketed and sold during the construction phase, and since the existing framework provided for award of ratings only after completion of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) and on-ground assessment under Due Diligence Stage–II, the gap needed to be addressed.

Trai said that a design-stage assessment and certification mechanism would be created for properties under construction, but a final Digital Connectivity Rating will be given only after the post-construction due diligence processes are complete.

The regulator has also proposed to permit property managers to engage registered digital connectivity rating agencies (DCRA) to undertake a digital connectivity audit for evaluation and improvement purposes, before applying for a formal rating, under an Optional Digital Connectivity Audit mechanism.

Trai has also proposed to move multi-modal logistics parks from Category ‘A’ to Category ‘B’, while hospitals, hotels and educational institutions should be moved from Category ‘B’ to Category ‘A’ in terms of property types for assessment of digital readiness.

Trai had first laid down standards of quality of service inside buildings or properties through a ratings mechanism done by empanelled DCRAs, as per guidelines issued in October 2024. The rating, based on five tiers, determines the digital connectivity readiness of a property or building. The framework aims to promote collaboration among property managers, DCRAs, telecom and internet service providers, and other stakeholders, while ensuring transparency, accountability and self-sustainability. The regulator also issued a rating manual in August last year as an operational backbone of the digital connectivity ratings framework, laying down the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, rating methodology and assessment stages, criteria and sub-criteria for rating.