Home / Industry / News / NBCC to redevelop DDA staff quarters in two colonies at ₹775 crore

NBCC to redevelop DDA staff quarters in two colonies at ₹775 crore

The MoUs were signed in the presence of N Saravana Kumar, Vice Chairman, DDA and K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC

DDA will build two-level parking to ease congestion in nearby D6 Mega Housing complex.

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC (India) plans to redevelop the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) staff quarters in two colonies at an estimated cost of ₹775 crore.

In a statement on Friday, NBCC said that it has signed two separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the DDA for the comprehensive redevelopment of DDA staff quarters located at Old Rajinder Nagar (ORN) and Safdarjung Development Area (SDA), New Delhi.

The redevelopment will be implemented on a self-sustainable model.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of N Saravana Kumar, Vice Chairman, DDA and K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC.

The MoUs entail the development of a built-up area of 1.66 lakh sq metre in both the projects at a total project cost of close to ₹775 crore.

 

Currently, 117 dwelling units at Old Rajinder Nagar and 152 dwelling units at Safdarjung Development area are being utilised as staff quarters by DDA.

NBCC would act as Project Management Consultant and Implementing Agency for execution of the projects from concept to commissioning.

"The redevelopment will follow a self-sustainable model wherein a portion of the developed built-up area will be sold through a transparent process, and the proceeds will be utilised to finance the project, while the remaining built-up area, as decided by DDA, will be handed over for staff use," the statement said.

NBCC's scope of work will include comprehensive master planning of about 4 hectares at each location, preparation of DPR with detailed cost and revenue models, obtaining statutory approvals in compliance with MPD-2021 and CPWD norms, detailed architectural and engineering design, tendering and EPC-based construction, third-party quality audits, and completion and commissioning of the projects.

N Saravana Kumar, Vice Chairman, DDA, expressed confidence that NBCC will create a new benchmark by delivering world-class architecture and state-of-the-art amenities across Delhi.

The NBCC CMD said the signing of the MoUs mark an important step towards sustainable urban redevelopment and optimisation of valuable land assets in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NBCC DDA Industry News

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

