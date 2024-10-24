Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Trai's new traceability rules won't disrupt e-commerce OTP services

Trai's new traceability rules won't disrupt e-commerce OTP services

Trai's new mandate, set to take effect on November 1, would require traceability of messages sent by principal entities, including banks, e-commerce platforms, and financial institutions

trai

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce companies don’t foresee any impact from the concerns raised by telecom operators regarding disruptions in delivering essential transactional and service messages following a new directive from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
 
Telecom companies are reportedly warning that essential messages, such as one-time passwords (OTPs) and other critical communications, may not reach customers. However, executives at e-commerce companies said they have alternatives, such as sending OTPs through WhatsApp and shopping apps. Many e-commerce firms have already been sending OTPs to customers through such platforms.
 
“We don’t see it as a challenge. There are already other platforms, such as WhatsApp, through which one can send OTPs to customers,” said an executive at an e-commerce firm. “We also believe the majority of customers who are using the e-commerce service already have access to smartphones.”
   
The mandate, set to take effect on November 1, would require traceability of messages sent by principal entities (PEs), including banks, e-commerce platforms, and financial institutions.
 
This is because many telemarketers and PEs have not yet implemented the necessary technical solutions to comply with the new mandate.
 
“We are getting orders from remote parts of the country, and as per our analysis, most of them use phones for shopping,” said an executive at another e-commerce firm.

More From This Section

telecom

ITU to prioritise global standards on DPI and AI after India push

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Aviation minister Naidu urges Airbus to make commercial aircraft in India

In July this year, a curious situation emerged in the telecom auctions. There was no bid for the spectrum band commonly referred to as millimetre wave (MM wave).

COAI urges licence fee cut, says telcos face double burden of AGR payments

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India

Hindalco industries joins International Copper Association as new member

SpaceX, Rocket, Rocket Launch

Cabinet nod for Rs 1K crore venture capital fund for space sector startups

 
According to industry data, around 1.5–1.7 billion commercial messages are sent daily in India. The failure to deliver these messages could cause widespread disruption if the new rules lead to blocking or delays.
 
Telcos have informed the regulator that, while their systems are ready to comply with the new regulations by November 1, many telemarketers and PEs need additional time to complete the necessary technical updates. As a result, PEs are reportedly seeking a two-month extension to finalise their preparations.
 
India’s festive season is expected to ignite a major boost for the country’s e-commerce sector, with sales expected to reach Rs 100,000–120,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV), according to an analysis by Redseer Strategy Consultants. The analysis forecasts 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, fuelled by high pent-up demand and a premiumisation wave.
 
Redseer’s study indicates that the combination of rising consumer confidence, high pent-up demand, premium product promotions, and the growing influence of quick commerce will drive significant growth for India’s e-commerce sector this festive season.
 

Also Read

telecom

Trai releases consultation paper on T&C of network authorisations

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Starlink vs Jio: Trai extends satellite spectrum pricing debate deadline

telecom spectrum

Telcos revenue may cross Rs 5 trn in next 2 yrs, says DoT official

Trai to provide clarity on licensing regime for OTTs by Aug-end: Officials

Trai pushes for OTT app regulation: Why WhatsApp and Telegram are in focus

Satellite spectrum

Will consider all stakeholders views on satellite spectrum: Trai chief

Topics : TRAI ecommerce financial institutions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon