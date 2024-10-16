Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Will consider all stakeholders views on satellite spectrum: Trai chairman

Will consider all stakeholders views on satellite spectrum: Trai chairman

Indicates existing consultation paper on satcom won't be retracted

Satellite spectrum

Representative image: Shutterstock

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will consider all stakeholder comments on satellite spectrum but is not looking to retract the existing consultation paper it issued on the subject, chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Wednesday.

Lahoti was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) a day after the debate on whether satellite spectrum should be auctioned was rekindled. "We are receiving multiple views, suggestions, and inputs as part of the consultation process. It is common for TRAI to receive these and then take a considered view. Whatever views TRAI takes come out in the public domain," he emphasised.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
On Tuesday, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said the government should ensure all satellite communication providers abide by the same legal conditions as traditional telecom operators, including paying licence fees and buying spectrum. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has urged TRAI to release a revised paper on spectrum allocation for satellite communication, alleging that the current paper ignores the key issue of ensuring a level playing field between satellite and terrestrial services, and opposing the government's recommendation on allocating satellite broadband spectrum.

Mittal's latest comments initially triggered a debate on whether he was suggesting satellite spectrum should be auctioned by the government, similar to terrestrial spectrum. So far, Reliance Jio has championed the auction of satellite spectrum, while Bharti Airtel has opposed it. However, in a statement later on Tuesday, Airtel said the company remains consistent in its position that satellite spectrum should be allocated.

"Airtel has always maintained that it will use all technologies, including satcom, to ensure that every nook and corner of the country is covered with high-speed broadband connectivity. This position remains consistent. Even six months ago, Airtel had written a letter to the Department of Technology," Airtel said in a statement. In that letter, Airtel had supported the government's move to include satcom within the ambit of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, while assigning spectrum for satellite communication (SATCOM) on an administrative basis.

Arguing that the government should ensure a level playing field between traditional telecom companies and satellite communication providers, Mittal said those satellite companies with ambitions to enter urban areas serving "elite, retail customers" need to take a telecom licence like everyone else. He may have been referring to foreign entities such as Starlink and Project Kuiper, which are currently seeking to enter the Indian market.

Consultation Paper

More From This Section

Iron, Steel, Iron Rod

Chinese stimulus to real estate checks steel price slide, worries persist

GCC

Not just foreign cos, Indian corporations also jumping on the GCC bandwagon

Economy, Labour, Informal Sector

New labour codes set for rollout as 25 states finalise draft rules. Details

Office

Office demand high as leasing to cross 80 mn sq ft in top 8 cities: C&W

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Focus on quality, export competitiveness won't come from subsidies: Goyal


Released last month, TRAI's consultation paper suggested that satellite spectrum charges be tied to Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), ensuring the spectrum charges are commensurate with the operator's financial performance. "This provides for a flexible financial burden that aligns with the operator’s capacity to pay," it said. The consultation paper seeks to clarify the methodology for allocation, the frequencies to be used, the pricing of spectrum, and the terms and conditions to be met by satellite operators with regard to national security.

TRAI has suggested that the pricing exercise for the C, Ku, and Ka bands be distinct, taking into account the specific characteristics of spectrum utilisation for satellite-based communication services. TRAI has sought comments on which frequency bands should be considered for assignment to Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO)-based Fixed Satellite Services for providing data communication and Internet service. It has also asked which frequency bands should be considered for assignment to Geostationary Orbit (GSO) and NGSO-based Mobile Satellite Services for providing voice, text, data, and Internet service.

Also Read

telecom spectrum

Customers won't be charged for holding multiple SIMs, says Trai

Telecommunications

Trai issues consultation paper for revising national numbering plan

telecom

Telecom operators seek 5-6 year moratorium on spectrum purchases after 2025

5G network, satellite

Trai to announce stricter norms for call disruptions, video jitters on 5G

TRAI

Spectrum sharing, leasing should be allowed for better efficiency: Trai

Topics : TRAI spectrum India Mobile Congress TRAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon