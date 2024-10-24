Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / COAI urges licence fee cut, says telcos face double burden of AGR payments

COAI urges licence fee cut, says telcos face double burden of AGR payments

"However, in telecom, the TSPs buy the spectrum at huge prices, and thereafter, also make substantial AGR-related payments for the same. This would amount to buying a house and paying the tenant

In July this year, a curious situation emerged in the telecom auctions. There was no bid for the spectrum band commonly referred to as millimetre wave (MM wave).

It is pertinent to note here that telecom companies in India, in addition to paying the Telecom Specific AGR related amount. (Representative Picture)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom industry body COAI on Thursday sought abolition or reduction of AGR-related fees for telcos at the earliest and pitched for lowering licence fee to 0.5-1 per cent of gross revenues.

COAI argued that with the separation of spectrum from the license and its assignment at market price, the justification for imposing licence fee had ceased to exist long back.

The license fee should "at best" cover the cost of administration of the license only, which is around 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent of the gross revenues, instead of the 8 per cent paid currently.

COAI, whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, said payments charged on the basis of the AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) from telcos, ends up being a "double whammy" for players, who, as it is, incur huge investments towards procuring the spectrum.

 

"It is evident that Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) buy the Spectrum for utilisation through transparent auction processes, paying a substantial amount for receiving the right to use the same. At the same time though, payments are also charged on the basis of the AGR on the TSPs, which is a double whammy for them, given the huge investments made towards procuring the spectrum," COAI said.

Citing an example, it contended that a consumer who buys a property does not pay any tenancy fee to stay in it.

More From This Section

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India

Hindalco industries joins International Copper Association as new member

SpaceX, Rocket, Rocket Launch

Cabinet nod for Rs 1K crore venture capital fund for space sector startups

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices rise 1% as tensions in West Asia heighten supply concerns

online gaming digital gaming

Money laundering big threat to online gaming, digital economy: Report

steel

Thaw in China ties unlikely to deter India's plans for steel tariffs

"However, in telecom, the TSPs buy the spectrum at huge prices, and thereafter, also make substantial AGR-related payments for the same. This would amount to buying a house and paying the tenant's rent for the same as well!" COAI director general SP Kochhar said.

COAI said licence fee was appropriate when licenses were bundled with the spectrum at the time of introduction of the National Telecom Policy (NTP) of 1994, however, thereafter, spectrum was delinked from the license in 2012 and is currently assigned using a transparent and open auction procedure.

It is a well-established fact that growth of the telecom sector has a multiplier effect on the economy, by not only contributing to GDP growth but also increasing productivity and improving the standard of life of the common people, the association contended.

It is pertinent to note here that telecom companies in India, in addition to paying the Telecom Specific AGR related amount, also pay CSR, GST and Corporate Tax, just like any other company in the country.

"This puts companies engaged in the telecom business at a significant disadvantage vis- -vis other businesses, severely limiting their surplus for investment in regular technological upgrades," COAI said.

Abolition or reduction of the licence fee related payments would facilitate the operators to plough the revenues back to the network for its continuous upgradation and expansion, to be able to provide state-of-art services to the people of this country.

Moreover, it would further enable faster digital inclusion, especially in the remote areas.

"With the overarching promise of 5G and beyond, to connect and empower several other industries and provide a sizeable push to India's Digital Economy towards a 'Viksit Bharat', we urge the government to consider our request on abolition/reduction of the AGR related fees at the earliest, as specified above," Kochhar said.

Also Read

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai's) latest push to review its existing spam regulations and expand the definition of “commercial communications” is driven by an urgent need to tighten controls on autodialers or robocallers, and bulk

Need to frame rules on entry, exit of data from telecom network: COAI DG

Telecommunications

Telecom service authorisation regime should retain contractual nature: COAI

telecom

Trai's service quality rules will raise compliance and costs, says telcos

telecom

Trai issued norms without much change in challenges faced by telcos: COAI

telecom spectrum

Expect govt to allocate 6 GHz band spectrum for 5G network expansion: COAI

Topics : COAI telecom services Telecom regulator Telecom quarter review Telecom license fee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon