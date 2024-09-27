Business Standard
Trai seeks views on spectrum allocation process, satcom services pricing

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has sought a recommendation from Trai on terms and conditions of spectrum assignment, including spectrum pricing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Telecom regulator Trai on Friday started a consultation process to explore methodology and price for assigning spectrum to satellite companies to provide calling, messaging, broadband and other services in the country.

The decision on spectrum price and allocation methodology will pave the way for satellite-based broadband services from companies like Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, Bharti Group-backed OneWeb, and Jio Satellite Communications across India.

While the government, under the Telecommunications Act 2023, has decided to allocate spectrum for most of the satellite services without auction through the administrative process, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), in the consultation process, has invited views on alternate ways of assigning radio waves to the satellite companies.

 

"Whether there are any other suggestions related to the assignment of spectrum for NGSO-based Fixed Satellite Services for providing data communication and Internet services...GSO/ NGSO based Mobile Satellite Services for providing voice, text, data, and Internet services?" Trai asked in the paper.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has sought a recommendation from Trai on terms and conditions of spectrum assignment, including spectrum pricing.

The DoT has asked Trai to consider a level playing field with telecom operators for satellite-based communication services provided by NGSO (Non-Geostationary Orbit) based fixed satellite services providing data communication and internet services as well as mobile satellite services providing voice, text, data, and internet services.

Trai has invited comments on 21 points, including a method for determining spectrum charges, frequency bands for the satellite communications services, duration of assignment, and provision for surrendering spectrum, etc.

The regulator has fixed October 18 for comments and October 25 for counter comments on the paper.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

