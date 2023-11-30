Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Two-wheeler volumes expected to grow by 4-7% this fiscal year: Report

The festive season this year saw robust growth in two-wheeler retails aided by the upcoming wedding season and some recovery in rural demand, which supported sales growth in the entry-level (110 cc)

tvs, scooter, automobile, two wheeler

Icra stated that the segment is expected to record a moderate growth in volumes in FY2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two-wheeler retail sales are expected to increase by just 4-7 per cent in volume terms in the domestic market this fiscal year despite logging strong growth in the festive period, according to a report.
The festive season this year saw robust growth in two-wheeler retails aided by the upcoming wedding season and some recovery in rural demand, which supported sales growth in the entry-level (110 cc) segment, the report by rating firm Icra stated.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The dealer inventory remained at near normal levels, with the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) wary of a build-up in inventory at the dealerships, it added.
"The industry is expected to record a moderate growth in volumes in FY 2024 (4-7 per cent) even as export volumes remain impacted by weak demand," Icra said.
Elaborating on the passenger vehicles, Icra stated that the segment is expected to record a moderate growth in volumes in FY2024 (6-9 per cent) and reach an all-time high during the period.
Commercial vehicle volume growth is expected to be in the range of 2-4 per cent this fiscal as compared with the last financial year, it stated.
"Aided by favourable demand drivers, the industry volumes are expected to reach near the pre-pandemic peak," Icra said.

Also Read

Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA

Passenger vehicles, 3-wheelers report highest ever sales in October: Siam

Two-wheeler wholesales inch closer to pre-pandemic volumes in Oct: Report

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Centre approves procurement of 97 Tejas jets, over 150 Prachand choppers

Thailand-based MQDC plans to develop luxury housing projects in Delhi-NCR

Housing sales up 22%, new launches grow 17% in Jul-Sep across top 8 cities

Sterlite Power wins 8 GW green energy transmission project in Rajasthan

Apprentice skilling in IT/BFSI industry to create 5 mn jobs by 2025: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : two wheeler market two wheeler sales vehicle sales automobile industry

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon