UPI ends 2025 strong with record 21.63 bn transactions worth ₹27.97 trn

Why did UPI see a December rebound?

UPI transactions had peaked at 20.7 billion worth ₹27.28 trillion in October, driven by festive-season spending. Transaction volumes and values eased in November as festive demand tapered off, but rebounded in December amid holiday-season spending.

How did UPI perform in calendar year 2025?

In calendar year 2025, UPI recorded over 228 billion transactions worth nearly ₹300 trillion, up 32.5 per cent year on year in volumes and 21 per cent year on year in value from 2024. In 2024, UPI recorded 172.2 billion transactions worth ₹246.8 trillion, while in 2023 it logged 117.6 billion transactions valued at ₹182.9 trillion.

What is the key challenge for UPI going ahead?

While UPI continues to post strong growth in transaction volumes and values, the key challenge ahead will be scaling usage further by expanding adoption beyond the current cohort of daily users to a wider segment of the population.

What new features is NPCI rolling out to boost adoption?

NPCI has been rolling out new features such as UPI Circle, UPI Lite, credit cards on UPI, and credit lines on UPI to expand adoption beyond the traditional user base. Among these, credit on UPI is seen as the biggest bet and could significantly boost transaction volumes once it gains wider traction.

What role will credit on UPI play?

According to Worldline’s outlook for India’s payments ecosystem, credit on UPI is likely to witness mass adoption, enabling small-ticket credit, EMIs, and pre-approved credit lines through familiar UPI journeys. Semi-urban centres and smaller towns are expected to lead the next phase of digital expansion, driven by rapid QR adoption among kirana stores, pharmacies, and local service providers, it said.

How is India pushing UPI’s global expansion?

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is pursuing measures to expand the global acceptance of Indian payment instruments. These include enabling QR-based UPI acceptance for cross-border merchant payments, interlinking UPI with fast payment systems in other countries to facilitate cross-border remittances, and offering the deployment of UPI and RuPay technology stacks to help other nations build their own fast payment systems and domestic card schemes.