Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / UPI-UPU integration launched in Dubai to speed up cross-border remittances

UPI-UPU integration launched in Dubai to speed up cross-border remittances

The project, by DoP, NIPL, and UPU, links India's UPI with the UPU platform, combining postal reach with UPI's speed and low-cost cross-border payments

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Addressing the event, Scindia called it more than a technology launch, but a social compact (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday unveiled the UPIUPU Integration project here, described as a landmark initiative aimed at transforming cross-border remittances for millions worldwide.

The initiative was launched at the 28th Universal Postal Congress.

Developed by the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), it integrates India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform (IP), combining the reach of the postal network with the speed and affordability of UPI.

Addressing the event, Scindia called it more than a technology launch, but a social compact.

The reliability of the postal network combined with the speed of UPI means families across borders can send money faster, safer and at much lower cost. It reaffirms that public infrastructure built for citizens can be linked across borders to serve humanity better, he said.

 

Also Read

UPI, gaming spends, real money games ban, Online Gaming Act 2025, rummy, poker, ludo, fantasy sports, IPL gaming, digital payments, debt collection, groceries

UPI gaming spends fall 23% in August after ban on real money games

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI usage at bars, food joints rises in August; discretionary spending up

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI transactions up 3% in August to 20 bn as festive demand lifts usage

Street vendors, Street Hawkers

Cabinet clears ₹7,332-cr revamp and extension of PM SVANidhi till 2030

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank

We don't get a penny for UPI infra: Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhrypremium

He outlined India's vision for a modern, inclusive postal sector, anchored in four verbs.

To connect through seamless data-driven logistics; to include by delivering affordable digital financial services to every migrant and digital enterprise; to modernise with AI, DigiPIN and machine learning; and to cooperate through SouthSouth partnerships with a UPU-backed technical cell.

Underscoring India's scale and inclusion model, he added, With Aadhaar, Jan Dhan and India Post Payments Bank, we have opened over 560 million accounts, most in women's names. India Post delivered over 900 million letters and parcels last year. This is the scale and spirit of inclusion we bring to the global stage.

Scindia announced India's financial support, committing USD 10 million during this cycle to channel technology into innovation, with special focus on e-commerce and digital payments.

Taking forward the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', he reiterated that India stands ready with resources, expertise and friendship.

Scindia also announced India's candidature for the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council of the UPU, reaffirming its commitment to building a connected, inclusive, and sustainable future for the global postal community.

India comes to you not with proposals, but with partnership. We believe in resilience, enabling interoperable solutions that avoid costly fragmentation, and in trust, linking payments, identity, addressing and logistics so that global commerce becomes seamless, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

Mospi to provide data on India's gig and platform economy in PLFSpremium

veg thali food plate chef restaurant

Cost of veg thali rises to 8-month high of ₹29.1 in August, says Crisil

Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president (categories), Amazon India

GST relief to act as sales multiplier: Amazon India exec Saurabh Srivastava

Over 40 per cent of sedans sold in India now run on CNG as consumers increasingly prefer cleaner fuels, and also use their cars for business purposes, according to data collated by global data and analytics firm Jato Dynamics.

ONGC plant fire: CNG availability may be impacted in Mumbai, says MGL

Delhi airport

Delhi airport likely to reopen runway RW 10/28 from September 16

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia UPI UPI 2.0 Remittances Dubai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickSteel DemandUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon