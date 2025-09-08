Monday, September 08, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / GST to act as growth multiplier for Great Indian Festival: Amazon VP

(Photo: Reuters)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Revisions in Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs will act as a growth multiplier for the upcoming Great Indian Festival event, driving wider adoption and stronger sales across categories, said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president of categories at Amazon India. The platform’s flagship festive sale kicks off on September 23, a day after the new changes take effect.
 
“We are expecting a very large, positive impact on two fronts. First, the rates have been reduced across a wide range of categories, which will impact offers and deals. Second, the government has significantly improved the ease of doing business, as sellers no longer need a physical office in every state where they want to keep inventory. Apart from these, lower prices because of the GST change is another multiplier,” Srivastava said on the sidelines of an event announcing the sale dates.
   
Amazon said Prime members would get 24-hour exclusive early access from September 22. Overall, customers will be able to shop from a selection of more than one lakh products offered by over 17 lakh sellers. Rival Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale also begins on September 23.
 
Srivastava added that the festival has been growing every year in scale and scope.
 
“Last year, we had 140 crore customer visits during this period. For us, Prime Day is generally a good indicator of how customer demand is shaping, and this year, we recorded 18,000 orders per minute, 50 per cent higher year-on-year. We expect a similar demand pattern for this shopping event, but with the multiplier of GST changes, we believe it will be even larger,” he said.

On whether the platform was seeing a slowdown in electronics or other high-value items ahead of the GST change, Srivastava said: “Whenever we disclose our event start date, there is always a lull in high-ticket items, and that has been the case every year. This year, because the GST changes are more pronounced, the customers know about it a lot more, and the government has pushed it strongly. Hence, we expect a bigger spike in these product categories from September 22 onwards.”
 
On quick commerce, Srivastava said the company is prioritising capacity expansion in the grocery category.
 
“We are adding capacity and expanding as quickly as possible. More importantly, the selection we are adding is focused on everyday essentials because that is where the most customer demand is concentrated. Every day, we are launching micro-fulfilment centres that allow us to add more pin codes,” he said.
 
As part of its festive preparedness, Amazon announced the opening of 45 new delivery stations in Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Rae Bareli and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Srinagar and Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir, Ranchi in Jharkhand and Silchar in Assam, among others. With this expansion, the platform now has about 2,000 last-mile delivery stations across the country.
 
“Compared to last year, we are already delivering same-day to 50 per cent more cities and next-day to twice as many locations across the country. The launch of 45 new delivery stations allows us to deliver happiness with greater speed and reliability, including to customers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” said Abhinav Singh, vice-president – operations, Amazon India and Australia.

Topics : Amazon India Online sales GST Revamp

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

