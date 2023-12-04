Upskilling increases appraisal of Indian professionals by 2.5x: upGrad

Professionals who invested in upskilling in the last three to five years saw a 2.5 times increase in appraisals and 2.3 times more frequent promotions, according to a report by edtech unicorn upGrad. Benefits of upskilling extended beyond financial gains including 1.7 times improved job security, said the report ‘India Career Upskilling Report Vol. 1,’ created under upGrad Insights, an internal arm dedicated to identifying industry trends through independent surveys.

“Upskilling, unlike yesteryears, has now become a clear driver of growth in our industry,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, upGrad. “The genesis of the report stems from the evolving learning patterns emerging out of metros and non-metros, signifying a wider adoption amongst senior professionals and parents who are realising that lifelong learning is the key to long-term success.”

The report draws insights from over 3,500 white-collared professionals from Urban India. It focuses on key trends in appraisals, promotions, and market opportunities, especially after a career break, while also marking a stark comparison between self and company-sponsored learning and skill-based training.

For instance, women who upskilled found it easier to return to work after a break and experienced 4.8 times improved career stability. It also said that two out of three upskilled professionals were found to be parents, signifying a higher upskilling rate amongst working parents.

Also, 48 per cent of individuals self-sponsor their upskilling journeys with their primary focus being on technical skills (61 per cent), online courses (55 per cent), and professional certifications (35 per cent).

The report said that employer-sponsored training mainly centres on industry-specific training (64 per cent) and soft skills development (55 per cent). People who upskilled in the past three to five years stayed six times longer in their new careers.

“This is also a reminder that long-lasting jobs are fading and the only way to embrace opportunities is through continuous learning,” said Kumar.