Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Upskilling increases appraisal of Indian professionals by 2.5x: upGrad

Also, women who upskilled found it easier to return to work after a break and experienced 4.8x improved career stability

upskill, upgrade education, upskilling, learning new skill, skill development

The report draws insights from over 3,500 white-collared professionals from Urban India

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Professionals who invested in upskilling in the last three to five years saw a 2.5 times increase in appraisals and 2.3 times more frequent promotions, according to a report by edtech unicorn upGrad. Benefits of upskilling extended beyond financial gains including 1.7 times improved job security, said the report ‘India Career Upskilling Report Vol. 1,’ created under upGrad Insights, an internal arm dedicated to identifying industry trends through independent surveys.

“Upskilling, unlike yesteryears, has now become a clear driver of growth in our industry,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, upGrad. “The genesis of the report stems from the evolving learning patterns emerging out of metros and non-metros, signifying a wider adoption amongst senior professionals and parents who are realising that lifelong learning is the key to long-term success.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report draws insights from over 3,500 white-collared professionals from Urban India. It focuses on key trends in appraisals, promotions, and market opportunities, especially after a career break, while also marking a stark comparison between self and company-sponsored learning and skill-based training.

For instance, women who upskilled found it easier to return to work after a break and experienced 4.8 times improved career stability. It also said that two out of three upskilled professionals were found to be parents, signifying a higher upskilling rate amongst working parents.

Also, 48 per cent of individuals self-sponsor their upskilling journeys with their primary focus being on technical skills (61 per cent), online courses (55 per cent), and professional certifications (35 per cent).

The report said that employer-sponsored training mainly centres on industry-specific training (64 per cent) and soft skills development (55 per cent). People who upskilled in the past three to five years stayed six times longer in their new careers.

“This is also a reminder that long-lasting jobs are fading and the only way to embrace opportunities is through continuous learning,” said Kumar.

Also Read

India plans to supply skilled workers to the world, partner with 30 nations

Skill ministry launches IndiaSkills 2023-24, to target 2.5 mn participants

Skill Impact Bond: Initiative skilled nearly 18,000 first-time job seekers

Centre launches Skill India Digital platform, to benefit 260 mn students

Wipro begins digital skill credentialing and validation initiative

Primary steel industry to face challenges in H2 amid weak market: ICRA

Disbursal of Rs 79 cr under PLI for white goods expected in last quarter

Steel firms to hike qtrly contract prices after downward revision earlier

Japan firm TDK Corporation to make iPhone Li-ion battery cells in India

Statsguru: India is one of the world leaders in assembled phones industry

Topics : Indian professionals Skill development EdTech

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon