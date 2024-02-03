Verify credentials of firms placing job ads: Press Council to newspapers

It also asked newspaper organisations to have proper advertisement booking policy in place to contain misleading advertisements

In a bid to protect youths from fraudsters, the Press Council of India (PCI) has asked newspapers to cross-check the credentials of a company placing advertisements for jobs.

In a statement here, the PCI advised the print media to adhere to the Norms of Journalistic Conduct while publishing employment related advertisements.

"Print Media should cross check the credentials of the Company/Organisation/ Institution/Person and carry out proper verification to establish their bona fides before booking Advertisements of Employment by private companies or under Government or Semi Government Schemes or Programmes in order to protect the vulnerable unemployed youth from fraudsters," the PCI said, quoting from the Norms of Journalistic Conduct.

Earlier, the PCI had asked the print media to refrain from publishing any content on the Ram temple consecration that may be "false or manipulated or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order".

It said the information and broadcasting ministry had "observed that certain unverified, provocative and fake messages are being spread" after the consecration on January 22.

"This was despite the ministry issuing an advisory on January 20 instructing media'" the PCI had said last month.