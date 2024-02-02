Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DPIIT to meet over 1,200 stakeholders on Sat, may discuss fresh PLI targets

The first-of-its-kind meeting will see participation of all 10 ministries/ departments, project management agencies, and industry meetings

PLI payout for FY24 may lag behind govt's estimate of over Rs 11,000 crore

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will meet more than 1,200 stakeholders on Saturday to ensure ‘successful implementation’ of the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and may set new targets for achievements under all the 14 schemes going forward. 

“The objective is to bring all stakeholders on a common platform, fostering a sense of ownership to facilitate exchange of knowledge and experiences, good practices and success stories ultimately contributing to the successful implementation of all the 14 PLI Schemes,” DPIIT said in a statement on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The first-of-its-kind meeting will see participation of all 10 ministries/ departments, project management agencies, and industry meetings. The discussion also aims to set a higher standard of achievements.

All the ministers implementing the PLI scheme are likely to participate to share insights, which is expected not only to boost the confidence of all the stakeholders but also help in building a robust manufacturing ecosystem in India, it said.

The incentive outgo under the PLI scheme during the current financial year is likely to fall behind the government’s estimate of over Rs 11,000 crore, Business Standard had reported last month. 

This is because of multiple reasons, including  companies not being able to claim incentives as they were unable to fulfil the goverment obligations, insufficient applications and slower-than-expected progress in some of the 14 PLI schemes. 

While the PLI scheme for textiles and steel has not been able to show major progress, in some cases, the gestation period is expected to end this year, after which incentives can be claimed starting FY25. There have also been cases of a limited number of applicants in some of PLI schemes rolled out by the government.

In FY23, the disbursement stood at Rs 2,874 crore, or only 1.3 per cent of the Rs 1.97 trillion scheme, which was launched in FY21 across 14 sectors.

The government has recognised that the progress was slow in the case of some sectors–steel, textile, battery, solar PV and automobile, where incentive disbursements are yet to begin. Schemes that are doing relatively well include mobile manufacturing, pharmaceutical drugs, bulk drugs, medical devices telecom, food products and drones.

Also Read

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

PLI scheme incentive disbursement likely at Rs 13,000 crore in FY24

Govt tweaks PLI white goods scheme norms for simplifying operation

Govt considers revising PLI scheme for telecom to spur 5G adoption

PLI payout for FY24 may lag behind govt's estimate of over Rs 11,000 crore

Spectrum auctions, high payments to help hit Rs 1.2 trn telco revenue goal

MNRE releases guidelines on use of green hydrogen in shipping sector

Power PSUs to implement PM Suryodaya Yojana: Power minister R K Singh

Interim Budget 2024: FMCG companies poised for rural demand revival

Authorities look at Airport design, e-biometrics to speed up immigration


PLI schemes--that aims to make India a manufacturing powerhouse--have seen investments over Rs 1 lakh crore and production/sales of over Rs 8.7 lakh crore, along with a substantial number of direct and indirect employment generation. The exports have been boosted by over Rs 3.4 lakh crore.

Topics : PLI scheme DPIIT ministries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon