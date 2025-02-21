Friday, February 21, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waiting for govt to act on rising steel imports: Tata Steel CEO Narendran

Waiting for govt to act on rising steel imports: Tata Steel CEO Narendran

Indian Steel Association (ISA) has already filed application with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in this regard which is reviewing it

TV Narendran

New Delhi: TV Narendran, Managing director of Tata Steel and Vice President of AIMA, addresses during the AIMA's 69th Foundation Day and 19th National Management Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The industry is waiting for an action from the government to check steel imports, which are affecting the domestic players, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran said on Friday.

He also warned future investments in the steel sector getting impacted due to present situation of surging imports.

The steel industry has been one of the biggest private sector investors over the last few years. All players in the industry have announced big expansion plans. One round of expansion is getting completed, he told PTI on the sidelines of 69th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA) in the national capital.

 

A lot of steel which can't find other markets end up in India and depress prices here to levels at which the steel company struggle to have healthy cash flows, Narendran, who is also the Senior Vice President of AIMA, said.

At some point in time, future investments can't get impacted, he said.

The comments assume significance as India aims to take its overall installed steel manufacturing capacity to 300 million tonne by 2030 and aligned with this vision of the government, all large steel players have already announced their expansion plans.

Steel and stainless steel industry players have been consistently raising the issue of import with the government, claiming the surge in inbound shipments from select group of countries including China has affected their competitiveness.

Indian Steel Association (ISA) has already filed application with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in this regard which is reviewing it.

"I think that has been our submission to the government and I think the government has heard us and hopefully they will be some actions, you know, and we are waiting for that," he said.

As per official data, India's steel exports have shrunk 28.9 per cent to 3.99 million tonne during the April-January period of FY25, compared to 5.61 million tonne in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The country remained a net importer of steel with the inbound shipments rising over 20 per cent to 8.29 million tonne during the April-January period of the current fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Steel exports Indian Steel Association Tata Steel UK Tata Steel T V Narendran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

