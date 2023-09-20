Weak demand may cap Jubilant FoodWorks rally, it rose 14% from july low

Even as discretionary demand remains sluggish and the September quarter is anticipated to show weak same-store sales growth (SSSG), shares of Jubilant FoodWorks, the country's largest listed quick service restaurant (QSR), have risen 14 per cent from their July lows. Brokerages advise caution until there are signs of improved consumer sentiment and increased dine-in volumes.

The tepid demand is not unique to Jubilant; it has been a sector-wide trend for several quarters. The Junquick service restaurante quarter saw a falling SSSG across the QSR sector, with Jubilant recording a 1.3 per cent decline. Average daily sales (ADS) for the quarter were down 1.3 per cent year-on-year but rose 3 per cent sequentially due to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the holiday season. Company revenues per store declined by 7 per cent year-on-year, consistent with trends in the previous two quarters. Consequently, overall revenue growth was limited to 6 per cent, even as new store additions increased by 14 per cent year-on-year.

HDFC Securities expects similar weak trends for the September quarter, noting signs of stress in demand even in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. One additional month of Sawan is also expected to further dampen SSSG for the second quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

Emkay Research shares this pessimistic outlook. While noting that a halt in the month-on-month dip in bill size is a positive development, the brokerage argues that muted order growth remains a significant challenge. Analysts from Emkay Research also point to increasing competitive pressure and market share loss in the pizza category as areas of concern.

On the margins front, brokerages expect further softening in the September quarter. Operating profit margin fell by 400 basis points (pre Ind-AS) to 13.4 per cent in the June quarter due to cost inflation in raw materials and wage hikes. Emkay Research expects this downward trend in margins to continue, particularly in light of recent spikes in vegetable and wheat prices.

Centrum Broking is more optimistic, expecting Jubilant to maintain its current margins. The brokerage anticipates that Jubilant's new growth strategies, including portfolio expansion into the high-growth chicken QSR segment and remodelling of Domino's stores, will drive mid-single-digit SSSG.

Also Read Jubilant FoodWorks gearing up to launch Domino's for ONDC debut HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts Jubilant Industries Q4 consolidated net profit rises to Rs 18.78 crore Amidst legal challenges, Zee-Sony merger could be completed by December TN launches revamped Startup and Innovation Policy 2023 with action points India's solar tech firm finalist in Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2023 Led by festival season, revenue of apparel retailers to grow 7-8% in FY24 India leading the world on how people, biz embraced messaging: Zuckerberg

Despite some optimism for recovery in the December quarter, brokerages remain cautious, suggesting that the recent stock rally has made the risk-reward ratio less favourable for investors.