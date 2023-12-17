Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Wedding season: Durable makers witness pickup in sales of products

The industry, which concluded the festive sales with a growth of 15-20 per cent mainly driven by premium products, got a further boost during the wedding season

electronics, home appliances, goods, manufacturing, AC, air conditioners, coolers, heat, summer

Many companies experienced a positive trend in November, thanks to the festive spirit of Diwali and the ongoing wedding season, he said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading home appliance and consumer electronics makers witnessed pickup in sales in the wedding season, mostly on demand for entry-level mass products from non-metro cities of the hinterland.
The industry, which concluded the festive sales with a growth of 15-20 per cent mainly driven by premium products, got a further boost during the wedding season.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In November, after getting some initial responses, companies including LG, Godrej Appliances, and Panasonic extended their festive offers along with financing schemes on products ranging from washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, micro ovens to small kitchen appliances.
Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Sunil Vachani said the ongoing wedding season is anticipated to boost the demand for mass and entry-level segments of the industry.
Many companies experienced a positive trend in November, thanks to the festive spirit of Diwali and the ongoing wedding season, he said.
A survey by industry body CAIT said that during the ongoing wedding season, beginning November 23, around 3.5 million weddings are expected to be held, generating a business of Rs 4.25 trillion.
According to Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice President Kamal Nandi, the wedding season generally provides a thrust to the sale of refrigerators and washing machines among other appliances post the festive season and this majorly happens in rural areas and for entry-level segments.
However, he added:This year we have witnessed that due to inflation, people are moving out of gifting appliances in marriages. We will need to wait and watch the trend before we can share a wedding sale estimate.
To give a boost to consumption, the company is running consumer offers like additional warranty & combo offers, Nandi added.
South Korean durable maker LG Electronics has also rolled out offers for the wedding season like attractive cash backs, festive offers, product combos.
There is a good traction in selected markets due to weddings, said LG Electronics India Senior VP Ashish Agarwal.
Panasonic Marketing India Managing Director Fumiyasu Fujimori said the company has extended its festive offers to cater to the ongoing demand.
Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), which has licences for international brands including Blaupunkt, Thomson, Kodak and White-Westinghouse - for the Indian market, has also witnessed similar trends.

Also Read

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts

Retail automobile sales at new peak in Nov, car stocks loom large

Car makers break festive season records, do record sales of Rs 1.3 trillion

This season may see wedding business worth Rs 4.25 trillion in just 23 days

Diesel sales recover after Diwali drop but still lower than last year

Electronics, services exports to contain slide in growth rate of trade

India's love of homegrown single malts is shaking up Pernod, Diageo

Rajasthan High Court issues notices to state, Centre on drug menace

Delhi retailer gets Rs 3,000 penalty for charging Rs 7 for paper carry bag

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Home appliances Consumer electronics festive sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon