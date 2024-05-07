What is brewing: How the aroma of coffee is wafting across India

“A lot can happen over coffee”. That’s how Bengaluru-based Cafe Coffee Day had announced itself, back in the early 2000s.

Something would have clicked: The chain quickly became a favourite hangout among the youth and expanded across the country.



Things went downhill for CCD when a debt crisis emerged in 2019, forcing it to shut several outlets. Founder V G Siddhartha died by suicide after writing an apology note for not coming up with a profitable business model.



That will go down in India’s corporate history as an unmitigated tragedy. But the spirit of that CCD slogan --- “A lot can