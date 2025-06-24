Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wi-Fi segment to be worth $22 bn by 2035 in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Highlighting the recent de-licensing of the 6 GHz spectrum, the Minister said this move will enable multi-gigabit speeds and low-cost digital highways across India

Scindia also called on industry stakeholders to innovate for affordable devices, ensuring that hardware does not become the next barrier to connectivity (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in his keynote address at the World Wi-Fi Day Conference organised by the Broadband India Forum, stated that Wi-Fi will be a $22 billion segment in India by 2035, playing a transformative role in the nation's digital journey.

Describing Wi-Fi as "an invisible force capable of powering visible change," Scindia hailed India's rapid strides in digital inclusion, noting that India now contributes 46 per cent of global digital transactions. He emphasised that connectivity is no longer a luxury, but a fundamental tool of empowerment, akin to access to capital and infrastructure in previous eras.

 

"Wi-Fi is not just about internet access; it's about widespread inclusion in India in the future. Every hotspot must become a hope spot," said Scindia, outlining a vision for grassroots entrepreneurship driven by affordable devices, ubiquitous networks, and deregulated spectrum.

He underscored Prime Minister Modi's vision behind PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) as a game-changer that democratises digital access, especially in villages. Citing the success of India's low-cost data model, Rs 9 per GB compared to the global average of $2.49, he praised India's leadership in telecom affordability.

Highlighting the recent de-licensing of the 6 GHz spectrum, the Minister said this move will enable multi-gigabit speeds and low-cost digital highways across India. Policy rules for the same will be announced before Independence Day 2025, he added.

Scindia also called on industry stakeholders to innovate for affordable devices, ensuring that hardware does not become the next barrier to connectivity.

"Connectivity is not a commodity; it is an act of nation-building," he concluded, urging collective commitment to light up every rural home, empower every aspiring mind, and fortify public services with the power of Wi-Fi.

