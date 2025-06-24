Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Novo Nordisk launches blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in India

Novo Nordisk launches blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in India

The 1.75 mg and 2.4 mg doses will be priced at ₹24,280, and 2.4 mg will be priced at ₹26,050 for a month

Wegovy will be launched in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg doses (Photo: AdobeStock)

Reuters HYDERABAD
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Tuesday launched its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy as a once-a-week injection in India.

The drug is under distribution and will be in pharmacies by end of the month, said Vikrant Shrotriya, Novo Nordisk's India managing director.

Wegovy will be launched in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg doses. The first three doses will be priced at ₹4,366 ($50.69), the company said, adding that the drug will cost ₹17,345 for a month.

The 1.75 mg and 2.4 mg doses will be priced at ₹24,280, and 2.4 mg will be priced at ₹26,050 for a month.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

