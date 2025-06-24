Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Traders, business associations hail scrapping of police licensing approvals

Traders, business associations hail scrapping of police licensing approvals

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday issued an order, withdrawing the requirement of a police license for certain commercial establishments

Khan market, fab India

Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders' Association, said the decision would provide partial relief to business owners but stressed the need for further streamlining | Image: Wikimedia commons

Traders and business associations in the national capital have welcomed the decision to abolish the requirement of a Delhi Police license for several commercial categories. They termed the move a step towards reducing bureaucratic red tape and easing business operations in the city.

Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders' Association, said the decision would provide partial relief to business owners but stressed the need for further streamlining.

"It would be more effective if the government implements a single-window clearance system involving nodal officers from departments like Fire, Police, and others," he said.

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, chairperson of the Sadar Bazaar Traders' Association, said the step was essential and long overdue.

 

He added that the move would not only ease the licensing process for traders but also make it simpler to conduct business in the city.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said the decision would reduce compliance burdens on traders, who already need clearances from multiple agencies, such as the MCD, GST and others.

"There was no need for a separate police license. This extra layer of regulation often led to unnecessary delays and confusion," he said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday issued an order, withdrawing the requirement of a police license for certain commercial establishments.

According to the order, the exemption applies to seven categories: swimming pools, hotels, motels, guest houses, eating houses, discotheques, video game parlours, amusement parks and auditoriums.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

