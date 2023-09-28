With Kinet deal, Vande Bharat train project finally out of Russian war woes

India’s iconic Vande Bharat train project may finally see a complete solution for its two Russian woes – one a delay in the manufacturing of 120 Vande Bharat trains due to difference between Russian and Indian partners in a joint venture company Kinet Railway Solutions (Kinet) and another a roadblock in the supply of forged wheels from Ukraine for Vande Bharat trains, both triggered by the war in the region.

Kinet is a joint venture between Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Metrowagonmash. On Tuesday, RVNL said that a share purchase agreement was finally signed between the two partners. On the other hand, because of the supply disruption of forged wheels from the Russia-Ukraine war, India had to depend on China initially. Now, sources reveal that Kolkata-headquartered Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons are in the final stages of coming up with a manufacturing unit to supply wheels for the flagship train, which may see investment to the tune of around Rs 1,200 crore, based on rough estimate. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) officials did not respond to queries in this regard. Though the companies entered into a share purchase deal, it is not clear whether the deal with the ministry of railways is signed or not.

"Initially, there was a small issue with the supply of forged wheels from Ukraine following the war. It seems to be resolved now, with Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons preparing to establish their manufacturing units. The unit will also supply wheels for other trains," said Sudhanshu Mani, the former General Manager of the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), who is credited for being the man behind the Vande Bharat trains. On the other hand, he added that the Kinet venture was delayed due to differences between both partners. Traditionally also, India used to be dependent on countries like the United Kingdom, China, Ukraine, Russia , Czech Republic, Brazil, Romania and Japan for forged wheels required for locomotives and coaching stock. Another source confirmed that the consortium is in the process of finalizing a location for the unit.

It was in early 2023 that Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons won the bids to set up the manufacturing unit. As per the bid, the consortium will have to set up a forged wheel production unit, with approximately 1.6-million-wheel discs of different rolling stocks of Indian Railways over a period of 20 years at about 80,000 wheels annually.

On the other hand, Kinet will have to manufacture 120 Vande Bharat train sets, each costing Rs 120 crore. According to the media reports, after the Ukraine war, which resulted in sanctions on Russia by the United States and other Western countries, RVNL had asked for a higher stake in the venture, which resulted in differences between the partners and a delay in the project. After several rounds of negotiations, India agreed to the earlier arrangement of 70 per cent stake for Metrowagonmash, 25 per cent for RVNL and 5 per cent for Locomotive Electronic Systems.