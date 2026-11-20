Though several other projects, such as crystallisers and distillers, have achieved zero-water discharge, Ecolab aims to cut the cost of such projects as low as possible, Girotra said.

Ecolab is working with several leading semiconductor companies on such projects and is looking to bring the learnings to India so an ecosystem for ultra-pure water is up and running as more chip fabrication projects come to the country, he said.

Ultra-pure water usage, he said, is lower in projects that work on legacy-node silicon chip fabrication than in leading-edge chip fabrication units, Girotra said, adding that a decent-sized chip fabrication unit consumes roughly 8 million gallons of water per day.

“For example, in leading-edge plants, you have close to 750 steps from start to finish before the chip is shipped out for packaging. Ultra-pure water is used at every step, after the deposition of every layer. For legacy-node projects, there are about 250 steps involved, so naturally the water usage is less,” he said.

In addition to working on pilot projects that bring wastewater discharge to zero at the least possible cost, Ecolab is also working on steps to reuse and repurpose ultra-pure water as many times as possible, Girotra said.

“There are 18 steps involved in manufacturing ultra-pure water, made from the same utility water. Now, the question is, do we let this water go out to discharge after one use? The old philosophy was to use ultra-pure water, treat it and then discharge it. Now, we use, treat, recover, reuse, and then treat and reuse again,” he said.

Though using water is the best option for heat management in both semiconductor chip fabrication and data centres in tropical countries such as India, companies in this space will have to reduce consumption to a bare minimum through efficient recycling and reuse, he said.