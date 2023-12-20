Sensex (    %)
                        
Working professionals have job redundancy fears over emerging tech: Report

Despite these concerns, the report said 78 per cent of working professionals recognise upskilling as a proactive strategy to navigate the rapidly changing work landscape

Photo: Freepik

A significant 43 per cent express dissatisfaction with the lack of adequate AI training provided by their employers. (Photo: Freepik)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

A majority of working professionals are concerned about job redundancy due to emerging technologies and believe that upskilling could help them navigate in the rapidly changing work landscape, says a report.
The report drew insights from a comprehensive survey that reached out to 2 lakh individuals, consisting of students, working professionals, and academicians.
"A significant 82 per cent of working professionals expressed concerns over potential job redundancy due to emerging technologies. This finding underscores the unease within the workforce about the impact of evolving technologies on job security," the report by Hero Group company, Hero Vired, said.
Despite these concerns, the report said 78 per cent of working professionals recognise upskilling as a proactive strategy to navigate the rapidly changing work landscape.
This acknowledgment reflects a growing awareness of the need for continuous learning and skill enhancement to stay relevant in today's dynamic job market, it added.
"As professionals and companies alike are placing the long-due focus on sustainability, fitness, and mental health; job roles in these sectors will be in demand," Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO of Hero Vired, said.
The report further said 39 per cent of respondents believe that knowledge of AI significantly influences career growth opportunities within their current organisations.
A significant 43 per cent express dissatisfaction with the lack of adequate AI training provided by their employers, it added.
This highlights a clear gap between perceived importance and the actual provision of training in this critical technology domain, the report said.
It also said out of the working professionals in the age group of 18-55, both from metro and non-metro cities, 43.5 per cent of them express the need for upskilling every 6 months.
Eighty three per cent of the respondents believe that upskilling, particularly in AI, will enhance their job opportunities.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

