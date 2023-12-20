Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India expected to be surplus in coal production by FY26: Pralhad Joshi

India may be surplus in coal production except for some high quality fossil fuel and coking coal needed for the steel industry and imported coal-based power plants.

coal, coal import, coal production

Joshi said "the estimated coal demand for 202324 is 1,196.60 MT." The coal production target for 202324 is 1,012.14 MT, the minister said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country is likely to be surplus in coal production by FY26, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
India may be surplus in coal production except for some high quality fossil fuel and coking coal needed for the steel industry and imported coal-based power plants.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi said, "India is expected to be surplus in coal production by the year 2025-26 except for some high quality coal and coking coal required for steel sector and ICB plants."

To another query, the minster said that against the estimated coal demand of 1,196.60 million tonne (MT) in the current fiscal, the country's production target of the fossil fuel is 1,012.14 MT.
Joshi said "the estimated coal demand for 202324 is 1,196.60 MT."

The coal production target for 202324 is 1,012.14 MT, the minister said.
The government, he said, under a central sector scheme, carries out exploration of coal and lignite through Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI) in two broad stages --regional exploration and detailed drilling.
"Coal exploration is also carried out through National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) funding," he added, adding that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) also undertakes exploration of coal and lignite.
As per the Inventory of India published by GSI for coal and lignite on April 1 last year, 6,457.72 MT of lignite resource are available in Rajasthan.
One open-cast lignite mine with a capacity of 2.1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) at Barsingsar, Bikaner district of Rajasthan, is operated by Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL), and there is no immediate proposal for further mining activity in the desert state.

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

AI makes mark in drug discovery in India; start-up Peptris raises $1 mn

Flexi-staffing industry's Q2 growth highest in last 4 quarters: ISF report

India's steel import to be elevated at 6MT in FY24 on strong demand: CRISIL

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

Steel demand in FY25 likely to be slower as elections loom: Analysts

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pralhad Joshi Coal ministry Coal production Parliament winter session rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon