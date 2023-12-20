Sensex (    %)
                        
Flexi-staffing industry's Q2 growth highest in last 4 quarters: ISF report

The IT services sector is opening up new employment opportunities, driven by high volumes

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Sequential growth in employment generation by the flexi-staffing industry reached a four-quarter high of 5.9 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of the current financial year, a recent report released by the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) on Wednesday showed.

The report, titled 'Flexi Staffing Industry Staffing Employment Report,' examines hiring trends in jobs involving short-term contracts for specific tasks across various sectors. The flexi-staffing industry had grown by 5.4 per cent in the previous quarter.
The ISF, representing firms engaged in formal staffing, reported growth in employment in the second quarter due to increased demand for formal staffing in key sectors such as E-commerce, Retail, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Logistics, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Tourism, Aviation, and Energy.

The report also noted that as of September 2023, the total formal flexi workforce, consisting of both the general flexi-staffing and Information Technology (IT) flexi-staffing industries, employed by members of the ISF, stood at 1.57 million. Meanwhile, flexi-staffing generated 71,000 new jobs in Q2.

General flexi-staffing contributed to new employment growth at 6.1 per cent in Q2 of Financial Year (FY) 24, while the IT staffing industry also witnessed positive growth for the first time in four quarters. IT staffing grew by 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q2 FY24.

"IT staffing industry has started to show positive recovery from the previous three quarters in its quarter-on-quarter growth. However, new employment numbers have not added as many to pull the industry into complete recovery, though the IT industry looks promising in the coming quarters,” said Pramod Pachisia, Vice President of the ISF.

The IT services sector is opening up new employment opportunities, driven by high volumes.

"The new employment witnessed an additional boost with the employment trend coming from Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Fintech, IT Infrastructure, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics. Though the global scenario continues to impact worldwide from the effects of global financial markets, the Israel war, the Ukraine-Russia war, among others, India appears resilient amidst all," the report added.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

