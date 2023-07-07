A Quantum Innovation Interdisciplinary Double Degree Program (IIDDP) will soon begin at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.Like other dual degree programmes, this one will enable students to complete their bachelor's and master's degrees in just five years. Students in a BTech course can choose a programme in the third year.Dual Degree at IIT: OfficialsThe course would be taught by the Centre of Excellence in Quantum Information Computing Science and Technology (QuICST), according to Suddhasatta Mahapatra, an associate professor of physical science at the foundation. The centre, according to Mahapatra, aims to “to bring together a diverse set of expertise available at the IIT Bombay towards innovation, education and entrepreneurship in quantum science and technologies”. Inaugurated in August 2022, the Centre is headed by Mahapatra.He added that students enrolled in any BTech programme at the institute would be eligible for the IIDDP programme. Mahapatra expressed that the double degree programme would be a two-year programme with courses that would concentrate on quantum technology and task work that could be finished with a QuICST-affiliated research group. The structure of the programme has not yet been finalised."In the centre’s proactive manner of educational outreach, it plans to keep a custom-made approach, catering to specific needs. Apart from core faculty development assistance, we are also looking at offering pedagogy and structure of syllabus to other institutes. We can begin with smaller programmes like for over a week which will be at introductory levels, to even longer periods of handholding for an interested institution,” said Prof. Mahapatra, adding that the subject could also be introduced at the school level.