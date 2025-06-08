UP govt to invest ₹125 cr in flatted factory project to support MSMEs

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to construct a flatted factory in Greater Noida with an investment of ₹125 crore. The project aims to support the MSME sector and is part of the state’s plan to achieve a ₹1 trillion economy target.
According to an official statement, the project aligns with the state’s strategy to develop as an industrial centre by promoting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) alongside heavy industries.
Flatted factory
A flatted factory is a multi-storey industrial building designed to house several manufacturing units within a single structure. Each unit functions independently and is used for activities such as production, assembly and storage.
This type of facility is especially suited for MSMEs, offering ready-to-use industrial spaces in areas where land availability is limited. Flatted factories are equipped with essential infrastructure such as power supply, water, lifts, HVAC systems and fire safety features, enabling efficient operations within a compact footprint.
Also Read
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has prepared the plan for the flatted factory, which will be located in Sector 28 of Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.
Operational details of the flatted factory
The total estimated investment for the project is ₹125 crore. The flatted factory will span an area of over 38,665 square metres.
The statement noted that preparatory work, including the master plan and related documentation, is in progress. Construction is scheduled to be completed within two years.
The facility is also expected to contribute to investment inflow, regional economic activity and employment creation, particularly for youth, the statement said.