Fintech tools to transform medium enterprises into growth engines: NITI

Fintech tools to transform medium enterprises into growth engines: NITI

A report published by NITI Aayog says that the MSME sector contributes 29% to the GDP, adding 40% to the export and employing 60% of the workforce

MSME Sector

Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

NITI Aayog has submitted a report on Monday stating that despite constituting only 0.3 per cent of the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, the medium enterprises contribute 40 per cent of the sector's exports. The report, titled ‘Designing a Policy for Medium Enterprises’, highlights the contribution of medium enterprises along with outlining the modifications and aims to promote the role of medium enterprises in the Indian economy, according to Press Trust of India (PTI).
 
The report says that the MSME sector in the Indian economy has a vital role to play, as it contributes 29 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP), adding 40 per cent to the export and employing 60 per cent of the workforce. Among these, 97 per cent are micro enterprises, 2.7 per cent are small, and only 0.3 per cent are medium.
   
For medium enterprises, NITI Aayog has proposed a working capital financing scheme, linked to enterprise turnover, a Rs 5 crore credit card facility at market rates and expedited fund disbursal mechanisms through retail banks. This will be overseen by the Ministry of MSME.
 
The report also suggests focusing on the technological aspect and turning current tech centres into India SME 4.0 Competence Centres to bring modern tools and technology to specific industries and regions. It also suggests a research and development (R&D) cell under the ministry along with a testing and certification centre, which will help improve product quality.
 
It also suggested the creation of a sub-section under the Udyam platform, which will have tools to discover schemes, compliance support, and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to help enterprises navigate and use resources efficiently.

PTI said the report emphasised that unlocking the potential of medium enterprises requires a shift towards inclusive policy design and collaborative governance.
 
The report further stated that with strategic support in finance, technology, infrastructure, skilling, and information access, medium enterprises can emerge as the drivers of innovation, employment, and export growth.
 
The 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting held in Delhi, on May 24, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused on state-led development and entrepreneurship with the theme of ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

