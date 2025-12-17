Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Clean air escapes: 10 Indian places with best AQI to visit this December

Clean air escapes: 10 Indian places with best AQI to visit this December

December brings holiday energy with the joy of winter. Below are the 10 places across India that can offer you a great winter combo with breathtaking views, the best AQI level and clean air

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Best Place to Visit in Dec 2025: During the winter break, most schools are closed, providing families with the ideal chance to spend time together. December offers a variety of experiences, whether you're more interested in mountain retreats or beach vacations. Making the most of this holiday season without sacrificing your budget or long-term objectives is ensured by selecting the best places for family vacations in December in India.
 
Unfortunately, however, the effects of climate change are also present. Large cities in the northern Indian plains are suffering from poor air quality. Therefore, if you are organising a winter holiday, seek out locations with a good AQI and low PM2.5. That could be an island off the coast or a hill station. The 10 locations in India listed below can provide you with the finest AQI level, pure air, and stunning winter scenery for a healthy vacation.
 

Best AQI places to visit in December 2025

1. Gangtok, Sikkim
 
This location currently has an AQI of 18. Gangtok is the ideal location to enjoy the crystal-clear mountains and refreshing, cold air. Perfect for a stay of two to four nights.
 
2. Aizawl, Mizoram

Aizawl has a moderate air quality score of 52. According to the 2024 reports, the location is listed as one of the cleaner capitals and has low yearly PM.
 
3. Leh & Nubra Valley - Ladakh
 
This place has a good AQI of 49. The region is endowed with striking winter high-altitude scenery. One of the least polluted areas in India is the Leh region of Ladakh. There is extremely little population density. However, the visitors may have to deal with occasional sub-zero temperatures in the region.
 
4. Andaman & Nicobar Islands
 
The location has great visibility for snorkelling and clean marine air. The best weather occurs in December. Andaman consistently has a low AQI. Perfect for a stay of four to seven nights.
 
5. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
 
This location has cold weather with foggy mornings in December. Here, the AQI is at 60. You can go on waterfall day tours, Coaker's hike, and Kodai Lake boating here. Ideal for a stay of two to four nights.
 
6. Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Tamil Nadu
 
With chilly days and scenic tea gardens, you may experience the Nilgiri winter charm here. Ooty is frequently mentioned as one of the hill stations having higher AQI. December is a favourable month to visit this location, according to travel guides.
 
7. Munnar, Kerala
 
These are the verdant tea plantations with crisp air and a pleasant atmosphere. December is a fantastic month for trekking and visibility. You can tour parts of Mattupetty Dam and Eravikulam National Park (Nilgiri tahr) or take a stroll through a tea garden.
 
8. Auli, Uttarakhand
 
With its pristine slopes and stunning snowfields, Auli provides serene, picture-perfect winter vistas. One of the highlights is the affordable ropeway ride from Joshimath. Auli is perfect for people who prefer peace, beauty, and affordable prices.
 
9. Shimla and Kufri, Himachal Pradesh
 
Snowfall is easily accessible from Shimla and Kufri. This pair is a reliable option for tourists seeking a straightforward and cosy snowy vacation because of their easy transportation, affordable lodging, and easily accessible vantage points.
 
10. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: Golden Sun on Golden Sands
 
Winter feels so poetic in some areas. Jaisalmer is a balmy haven that retains the charm of winter thanks to its honey-colored fort, dunes, and sunny afternoons.
 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

