Human Rights Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance, quotes and more

In honour of its 75th anniversary, Human Rights Day, observed on December 10th, highlights the progress made in the area of equality, dignity, and non-discrimination for all

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

On December 10, the world observes Human Rights Day to commemorate the anniversary of the United Nations' adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a significant document. 
 
The UN advocates for freedom, equality, and respect for all people on Human Rights Day. On this day, numerous humanitarian initiatives, events, talks, and campaigns are held worldwide to promote awareness of the importance of collective action in protecting human rights.

Human Rights Day 2025 Theme

This year's theme, "Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials," emphasises the significance of human rights in our day-to-day existence. It falls on Wednesday, December 10, in 2025. On this day, we are reminded to speak out against hate, false information, and lies and to take concrete action to defend human rights. 
 

History and Significance of Human Rights Day 2025

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the UN on December 10, 1948, laying the foundation for the preservation of human rights throughout the world. The day gains significant significance as numerous human rights organisations host events, conferences, and programs to inform, involve, and promote the rights that are inherent to every person.

Human rights concerns and the need for a just, equitable, and inclusive world, which is something we are all accountable for, are the main topics of debate on this day. Promoting justice, equality, and human dignity on a worldwide scale is the goal. 
 
Human Rights Day advocates for the restoration of law, justice, peace, love, and empathy at a time when humanity still suffers from geopolitical tensions between states, hostility within communities, and cruel crimes. 

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes

“Human rights are everyone’s rights." – United Nations
“Where rights are denied, silence is consent." – Carla Ferstman
“To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity." – Nelson Mandela
“Human rights are universal; no one is excluded." – Kofi Annan
“Human rights are the foundation of a just society." – Jimmy Carter
“Human rights mean we are all equal." – Malala Yousafzai
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." – Martin Luther King Jr.
“Respect for human rights is not a choice; it’s an obligation." – Ban Ki-moon
“Human rights are the soul of our democracy." – Paul Wellstone
“Human rights are more important than borders." – Ai Weiwei.
 

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

