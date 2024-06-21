World Music Day 2024: Five technologies that changed the world of music

The annual celebration of World Music Day takes place on June 21. On this day, people come outside to their neighbours or in public places to celebrate this special day. In many parts of the world, free concerts are also being organised where musicians play for fun and not for payment.

The first Music Day was celebrated in Paris in 1982 on the day of summer solstice, organised by then Minister of Culture of France, Jack Lang along with Maurice Fleuret. Thereafter, this day is celebrated in over 120 countries across the world. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Music is one of the best discoveries of humankind and listening to it has multiple benefits. However, the way we consume music has also drastically changed over the years; from Sony Walkman to Spotify, the world has witnessed some major changes in technology in the last few decades. Here are five gadgets that changed the way we listen to music.

Sony Walkman (1979)

In 1979, the Sony Walkman revolutionised the way people used to listen to music. Before Walkman, music was a stationary experience enjoyed through home stereo systems and vinyl records. The portable cassette player, Walkman, allowed people to listen to their favourite music anywhere they went. The Walkman's popularity grew immensely and became a synonym for cassette players.

Bluetooth speakers (early 2000)

The Bluetooth speakers gained popularity in the early 2000s as they offered portable and wired music playback experiences. These battery-powered speakers produce high-quality sound without the need for a music connection, allowing users to play music from any Bluetooth-enabled device. The portability of Bluetooth speakers is the best fit for social gatherings or even home use, ensuring high-quality audio is accessible anywhere.

Apple iPod (2001)

Apple's iPod took the portable music experience to another level and emerged as a game changer in the digital music industry. Its sleek design and intuitive interface allow users to store thousands of songs in a compact device. In 2003, the iTunes store complemented the iPod, providing ways to legally purchase and download music. It transformed how people listened to music and enjoyed it, emphasising convenience and portability.

Spotify (2008)

Launched in 2008, Spotify made the online music streaming popular which changed the way people accessed music back then. Spotify's subscription-based model offers access to a huge library of music at a monthly fee or free with ads, unlike iTunes where people have to buy each song or album separately.

Amazon Echo (2014)

Amazon Echo integrated music with smart home technology, enabling the user to play music hands-free as it is powered by the voice assistant Alexa. One can control playback and even integrate with various streaming services. It comes with some smart capabilities like voice commands, and multi-room audio, transforming music into an interactive and integrated part of everyday life.

Apple AirPods (2016)

Apple's AirPods was launched in 2016, and it brought immense ease and seamless integration to the music listening experience. With the introduction of AirPods, the experience of listening to music became wireless, eliminating the hassle of tangled cords and enhancing the portability and ease of use for on-the-go listening.