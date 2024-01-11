Lohri 2024: When, why and how Lohri festival is celebrated in India

The winter is going off, and spring starts making its presence felt. The festive season in parts of Northern India is all set to begin with Lohri, which is celebrated a night before Makar Sankranti. It is a popular Indian festival celebrated to mark the beginning of the harvest season for winter crops.

Lohri is often associated with Sikh communities. However, its roots are more than a single faith. The ancient Bikrami calendar is a mixture of the lunar and solar cycles, and its date falls close to Makar Sankranti, which is a Hindu festival.

Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, usually on January 13. The festival is also very popular in other parts of the country, such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Haryana. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on January 14.

This is the time which is observed as a harvest festival throughout the country. Indian people pray to Lord Surya (Sun) for prosperity and happiness, whether the festival is Lohri in Punjab, Uttarayan in Gujarat or Makar Sankranti in West Bengal.

Lohri 2024: Significance

It is believed that during Mughal Emperor Akbar's reign, there was a legend called Dula Bhatti. He was popular for his courage and bravery, and he used to protect small girls from being sold for slavery or their family members forcing them into marriages. The legend Dulla Bhatti provides life to those girls. While celebrating Lohri, people used to sing songs praising Dulla Bhatti's bravery and courage.

How Lohri is being celebrated?

Lohri festival fosters a sense of togetherness, unity among people, and gratitude. There festival is celebrated with several rituals showing the cultural significance of the occasion.

Lohri festival begins with a bonfire lighting up, which symbolises the arrival of warmer days and the end of winter. People offer items, including peanuts, sesame seeds, popcorn, and jaggery, to the fire by reciting prayers and singing songs. These offerings are later distributed as prasad among all the attendees for their good luck.

People dance, sing and narrate their stories of courage and tales. There are some traditional Lohri dishes, including Makki Di Roti, Gajak, Rewaris, and Sarson Da Saag, people collect sweets and popcorn from everyone.

It is also an opportunity for a social gathering in the family and community members, fostering a sense of unity and festivity, making it one of the most cherished festivals in India.