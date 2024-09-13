International Chocolate Day 2024: History, benefits, its addiction and more

The world celebrates International Chocolate Day every year on September 13, whereas World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7. This day celebrates the global love for chocolate. The day coincides with the birthday of Milton S Hershey, the founder of The Hershey Chocolate Company, a prominent figure in the industry. International Chocolate Day History International Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on September 13, to honour the birthday of Milton Hershey, the founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company, acknowledging his unparalleled contribution to the popularisation of Chocolate in the US and across the world. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hershey helped revolutionise the way chocolate was produced and marketed, making it more affordable and accessible to the public.

This day also celebrates the rich history of chocolate that could be traced back to Mesoamerican civilization and it has covered a significant journey to establish itself into the global phenomenon of this modern world.

This day recognises the cultural, economic and historical significance of chocolate, bringing joy to people across the globe.

What is the healthiest chocolate to eat?

There are three types of chocolates; dark, milk and white. Among all the three, dark chocolate has the most health benefits.

What are the health benefits of chocolate?

Here are the health benefits of chocolate:

Rich in Antioxidants

The dark chocolate comes with antioxidants - flavonoids and polyphenols, which are important to combat oxidative stress and also lower free radical damage. It also reduces chronic disease risk and oxidative stress.

Improves Heart Health

Dark chocolate also improves heart health. It contains flavonoids that improve blood flow, lowers blood pressure, and reduces the risk of heart disease. Regular intake of dark chocolate also helps in reducing LDL cholesterol or the 'bad' cholesterol.

Improves Brain Function

It also has stimulants such as caffeine and theobromine that improve short-term brain function increasing alertness and mental performance. The antioxidants in dark chocolate increase the brain's blood flow, boosting memory, cognitive function and mood.

Boosts Mood and Reduces Stress

It also helps in endorphin production which is a natural feel-good chemical that contains serotonin which acts as an antidepressant. It also improves mood and reduces stress.

Regulates Blood Sugar Levels

Dark chocolate also contains cocoa content (70 per cent or more). It has a low glycemic index improving insulin sensitivity. It is beneficial for diabetic people or those who are at risk as it reduces spikes in blood glucose after meals.

Why is chocolate addictive?

Chocolate contains a combination of chemical composition, sensory appeal, and psychological effects. The primary ingredient in chocolate is sugar which activates the brain's reward system and releases dopamine. The pleasurable sensation makes you crave more for chocolate.

It also has caffeine, which enhances alertness and mood. Caffeine is also available in coffee or tea but in lower quantities than chocolates which contributes to its stimulation and enjoyable effects.

Chocolate feels comfortable, more rewarding and indulgent. It also has some emotional connection which is a go-to treat during stressful or challenging times, reinforcing its appeal and creating a cycle of craving and consumption.

Chocolate In India

Chocolate was introduced to India in 1798, but cocoa wasn't a significant crop till the 1960s and 70s, particularly in South India. Initially, the cultivation took place in the region of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as British confectionery giant Cadbury played a vital role in setting the industry in India.

Cocoa farming increased by replacing the Criollo variety with the more robust Forastero. Kerala Agricultural University and CAMPCO took several initiatives to stabilise the marketing setting India among global cacao producing. Today, the Indian market is majorly dominated by Cadbury and Nestle.