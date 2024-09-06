Dead Butt Syndrome: Sitting long hours impacts your health, check details

In this sedentary world, a new disease erupts every second day. A new health issue is making headlines, called Gluteus medius tendinosis, commonly known as "Dead Butt syndrome," a syndrome marked by a weak or inactive gluteus medius muscle. This weakness is a result of frequent extended sitting, driving, or excessive screen time. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This health condition is also known as Gluteal amnesia and it arises when muscles in the buttocks, especially the gluteus medius and minimus weaken and become inactive due to excessive sitting causing discomfort, pain and long-term health issues. The glute muscles are essential for stabilising the pelvis, maintaining good posture and facilitating movement.

The Dead Butt syndrome is becoming more and more prevalent as people nowadays spend hours in front of their phones, computer screens and TVs. Experts believe that this health condition causes a variety of issues like a knee injury, hip pain, and lower back pain.

Jane Konidis, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, while speaking to the New York Times says, "The name sounds silly, but the side effects are serious.” She also stated that the gluteus maximus is the strongest muscle in the body and the biggest shock absorber. It causes a series of issues when it stops working properly like hamstring, sciatica, shin splints and arthritis in the knees.

Dead Butt Syndrome: Impacts

When the gluteus maximus becomes dead from extended periods of sitting, it can trigger a series of negative outcomes like lower back pain, poor posture, and increased risk of injury. People with inactive sittings need regular activities to avoid the adverse effects of sedentary lifestyle.

Dead Butt Syndrome extends beyond just muscle inactivity with wider implications for overall health. When the glutes do not function properly, especially the lower back and hips, they become over-strained to compensate. It can cause several alignment problems such as added stress on the spine and higher injury risk.

Extended sitting can cause poor circulation and the symptoms of Dead Butt Syndrome, resulting in further issues such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Dead Butt Syndrome: Prevention techniques

Significant lifestyle changes are required to reduce the effects of prolonged sitting. Incorporating regular exercise, focusing on glute-strengthening activities and frequent movements are the main strategies to combat Dead Butt Syndrome.

People should engage themselves in exercises like squats, lunges and glute bridges to reactivate and strengthen the glute muscles. Apart from this, standing desks, integrating stretching routines, and taking periodic walks can enhance muscle functions and overall health. It is crucial to address diseases like Dead Butt Syndrome to maintain physical well-being in this sedentary lifestyle.