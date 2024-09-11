What is Hilsa fish and its significance in West Bengal during Durga puja?

After the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the country has reportedly stopped the export of the crucial Padma Hilsa fish ahead of the festival of Durga Puja in India. Hilsa, or ilish fish, plays a crucial role in Bengali culture. From Wedding rituals to Durga Puja celebrations, Hilsa fish is crucial for holy sacrifice in the region, symbolising the collective hope for a future filled with luck and happiness. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ilish is not only considered auspicious but also the national fish of Bangladesh, apart from its importance in West Bengal during Durga Puja. So let’s know more about the hilsa fish or Bangladeshi Padma ilish.

What is Hilsa fish or Ilish fish?

The Hilsa fish, also called Ilish, holds an exceptional position in culinary customs and social practices of Bengal. It is a fish that is highly prized because of its delicate flavour, distinct taste, and silky texture. Found primarily in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia, the Hilsa fish has turned into an indispensable part of the local food in nations like Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar.

Hilsa has a rich history and social importance, making it a subject of admiration, motivation, and artistic expression. This fish generally holds an exceptional spot in Bengali culture and is even viewed as the state fish of West Bengal. Here, the well-known Hilsa is regarded as a culinary treasure and a symbol of honour.

It is likewise called the "king of fish". Bangladesh produces around 70% of the world's ilish, making it a subject of public pride. Ilish is also the national fish of Bangladesh.

Why is hilsa fish significant in Bengali culture during Durga Puja?

The significance of ilish in Bengali cooking couldn't be overstated. The "king of fish" is a fundamental part of the culinary culture on both the sides of the border. Hilsa from Padma graces Bengali tables for each special event. Durga Puja, the grandest celebration of all is no exception.

It is said that the ilish from Padma is the tastiest of all varieties of fish. The rich fat and thick succulent texture of the kind makes it distinct. The fish relocates from the Bay of Bengal to freshwater rivers and is exceptionally pursued for its extraordinary flavour profile, which is upgraded by the particular water conditions of the Padma river, as per the International Collective in Support of Fishworkers. The kinds of ilish from rivers like Ganga, Hooghly and Mahanadi are no match when it comes to celebrating important events.

Padma ilish is not only in high demand in West Bengal but also at markets in New Delhi, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Bihar who also anxiously seek this valued fish while observing other vital rituals and festivals like Poila Boisakh (Bengali New Year) and Jamai Soshti.

The magnificent Padma ilish rules among different kinds of Bangladeshi ilish as well. The less popular ilish varieties in Bangladesh are the Chandana ilish from the Meghna River's downstream estuary and the saltwater Gurta ilish.