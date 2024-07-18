Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Date, history, quotes and more

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed every year on July 18 to celebrate the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela, the first black president of South Africa. Mandela became the first democratically elected president of the country on May 10, 1994, and he is referred to as the 'Father of the Nation' in South Africa.

Throughout his life, Mandela fought for freedom and justice leading him to his imprisonment for 27 years. In 1964, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for planning to overthrow South Africa's apartheid regime. Mandela was sent to Robben Island where he spent 18 years of his 27 years imprisonment. He was released in 1990 and tirelessly worked to end racism in the nation.

Nelson Mandela became the first black president in South Africa in 1994, uniting the nation. His government solely focussed on reconciliation, healing past wounds and promoting equality for all South Africans.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: History

Despite spending years in jail, Mandela continued to fight against racism and became the catalyst for dismantling apartheid and fostering reconciliation. He was a strong preacher of compassion, and forgiveness and believed in the interconnectedness of humanity. His leadership impacted not only South Africa but the whole world. He envisioned a world free from oppression, poverty and inequality that inspired global efforts for peace and equality making his birthday a powerful symbol of positive change.

To honour this great soul, the United Nations designated July 18 as the “Nelson Mandela International Day” in 2009. The global observance promotes peace and freedom celebrating his life and work. The first Nelson Mandela International Day was observed on July 18, 2010.

What is the theme for Nelson Mandela International Day 2024?

This year, the theme to celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day 2024 is ‘Combating poverty and inequality is in our hands.’

Nelson Mandela Death

Nelson Mandela took his last breath at around 20:50 local time (UTC+2), on 5 December, 2013, at his home in Houghton, Johannesburg. Then President Jacob Zuma announced the death of Nelson Mandela on national television at 23:45. International organisations, governments, and notable individuals gained worldwide media coverage.

Nelson Mandela Quotes