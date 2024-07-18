Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Date, history, quotes and more

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed every year on July 18 to celebrate the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela, the first black president of South Africa. Mandela became the first democratically elected president of the country on May 10, 1994, and he is referred to as the 'Father of the Nation' in South Africa.
Throughout his life, Mandela fought for freedom and justice leading him to his imprisonment for 27 years. In 1964, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for planning to overthrow South Africa's apartheid regime. Mandela was sent to Robben Island where he spent 18 years of his 27 years imprisonment. He was released in 1990 and tirelessly worked to end racism in the nation.
Nelson Mandela became the first black president in South Africa in 1994, uniting the nation. His government solely focussed on reconciliation, healing past wounds and promoting equality for all South Africans.
Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: History
Despite spending years in jail, Mandela continued to fight against racism and became the catalyst for dismantling apartheid and fostering reconciliation. He was a strong preacher of compassion, and forgiveness and believed in the interconnectedness of humanity. His leadership impacted not only South Africa but the whole world. He envisioned a world free from oppression, poverty and inequality that inspired global efforts for peace and equality making his birthday a powerful symbol of positive change.
To honour this great soul, the United Nations designated July 18 as the “Nelson Mandela International Day” in 2009. The global observance promotes peace and freedom celebrating his life and work. The first Nelson Mandela International Day was observed on July 18, 2010.
What is the theme for Nelson Mandela International Day 2024?
This year, the theme to celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day 2024 is ‘Combating poverty and inequality is in our hands.’
Nelson Mandela Death
Nelson Mandela took his last breath at around 20:50 local time (UTC+2), on 5 December, 2013, at his home in Houghton, Johannesburg. Then President Jacob Zuma announced the death of Nelson Mandela on national television at 23:45. International organisations, governments, and notable individuals gained worldwide media coverage.
Nelson Mandela Quotes
- "It always seems impossible until it's done."
- "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."
- "I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it."
- "The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear."
- "For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others."
- "Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again."
- "Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies."
- "A winner is a dreamer who never gives up."
- "We must use time wisely and forever realize that the time is always ripe to do right."
- "I am not a saint unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying."
- "There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered."
- "Overcoming poverty is not a task of charity, it is an act of justice."
- "I dream of an Africa which is in peace with itself."
- "It is said that no one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its jails."
- "As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same."
- "Lead from the back — and let others believe they are in front."
- "Money won't create success, the freedom to make it will."
- "A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination."
- "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion."
- "There is no passion to be found playing small - in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living."