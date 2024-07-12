Business Standard
Most lung cancer patients in India are non-smokers, study reveals

A recent study highlights the role of poor air quantity in India and genetic diversity in rapidly increasing cases of lung cancer

artificial lungs

File photo of artificial lungs. Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cases of lung cancer are rising in India at an alarming rate. The continuous exposure to air pollution is believed to be the major factor for the rise in such cases across the country. A recent study reveals that lung cancer accounts for a substantial portion of cancer-related deaths in India. 

The most shocking thing here is that most lung cancer patients have never smoked. The study also revealed that Southeast Asia is unique and different from other parts of Asia and the West; there are a significant number of patients who have no track record of smoking. Air pollution is the cause of lung cancer even among non-smokers.
According to the researchers, including experts from Tata Memorial Hospital, the ratio of lung cancer research output from India to global research output stands at 0.51. The study, published in Lancet's eClinical Medicine Journal, also disclosed that lung cancer age manifests in India ten years earlier as compared to Western countries, where the age of diagnosis is between 54 and 70.

It might be the result of India's younger population (median age 28.2 years) compared to the USA (38 years) and China (39 years).

The study highlights the common regional factors that play pivotal roles such as air pollution and genetic mutations. The rate of lung cancer has surged from 6.62 per 1,00,000 in 1990 to 7.7 per 1,00,000 in 2019 and a significant rise is expected in urban areas by 2025.

However, male-to-female lung cancer ratio indicates frequent tobacco use among men as compared to women (42.4 per cent in men while 14.2 per cent among women) as well.

The authors of the study quoted a World Air Quality Report in 2022 and stated that South Asia is home to 37 of the 40 polluted cities across the world. 

Countries like India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines and Thailand are the worst hit by national disasters in Asia and these countries had the highest lung cancer cases in 2020 with over 9.65 lakh new cases, the researchers reported.

As climate change continues to unfold, it magnifies the lung cancer burden which is already a significant public health challenge in Asia, the authors wrote. 

How to reduce the lung cancer risk?

Here are the key measures to lower the risk of lung cancer:
  • The foremost step is to quit smoking as it significantly lowers the risk of lung cancer. 
  • Limit secondhand smoke exposure which also plays a key role in increasing the lung cancer risk.
  • A natural radioactive gas, Radon, can seep into your home through the ground. Test the radon level and take steps to reduce it.
  • Follow proper safety protocols if you work in an environment with known carcinogens like asbestos, arsenic, or certain industrial chemicals.
  • Limit the exposure to outdoor air pollution. Use an air filter and stay aware of your area's quality levels. 
  • Adopt a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, regular exercise, and maintain a healthy weight.
  • If you are at high risk, it is important to discuss with your healthcare provider and detect lung cancer when early treatment is most effective. 

Topics : India lung cancer cancer air pollution smokers

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

